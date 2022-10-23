At long last, Black Adam has entered theaters. Fans have been eagerly awaiting Dwayne Johnson’s entry into the DC Universe, and they’ve finally gotten it this weekend.

Despite tepid reviews, audiences have come out in a big way for the Rock’s newest film, and it has given Johnson the biggest opening of his career as a leading man. It’s a pretty big accomplishment, considering Johnson is one of the biggest actors working today who has been in no shortage of hit movies.

MADRID, SPAIN – OCTOBER 19: Actor Dwayne Johnson poses with fans at the “Black Adam” premiere at Cine Capitol on October 19, 2022 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Beatriz Velasco/Getty Images)

According to Deadline, Black Adam is on track to open with a $67 million weekend haul, and that’s just domestic. This is above Johnson’s previous record held by Hobbs & Shaw, which raked in $60 million. His other two biggest films, Jumanji: The Next Level and San Andreas brought in $59 million and $54 million respectively.

Black Adam doesn’t break the record for any movie Johnson’s been a part of, however. That award goes to Johnson’s appearances in the Fast & Furious franchise, where the actor plays a supporting role. The Rock has since stopped appearing in those films because of his beef with a similarly beefy man, Vin Diesel.

Johnson has made clear that Black Adam is a deeply personal character for him. “Throughout my career, I’ve had the privilege of playing some great (fun) characters over the years, but none speak to my DNA more than this anti-hero known as the man in black, Teth Adam,” he wrote in one of his many Instagram posts about the film.

[via]