Dwayne The Rock Johnson
- SportsThe Rock And Oprah Winfrey Announce $10M Donation To Maui Wildfire ReliefThe A-listers launched the People's Fund of Maui.By Ben Mock
- MoviesDwayne "The Rock" Johnson's Goal Was To Not "Be F***ing Broke"The former professional wrestler reveals that he never planned on becoming a professional actor.By Caroline Fisher
- TVSZA & The Rock Arm Wrestled During Her Time On "SNL," Questlove Reveals"True story," The Roots drummer wrote on Instagram while recalling the funny moment.By Isaac Fontes
- Movies"Black Adam" Becomes Dwayne Johnson's Biggest Opening Weekend As Leading ManThe Rock's new superhero flick is doing very well.By Rex Provost
- Pop CultureThe Rock Admits "WAP" Is His Guilty Pleasure SongThe WWE superstar has once again name-dropped Megan Thee Stallion, this time giving due praise to her hit and Cardi B’s single, “WAP.”By Balen Mautone
- Pop CultureThe Rock Says He'd Love To Be Megan Thee Stallion's Pet, Pardison Fontaine Allegedly RespondsKevin Hart said he'd be a pet to Denzel Washington, but The Rock's choice is turning more heads.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureLogan Paul Reveals The Rock Cut Him Off Following Suicide Forest ScandalThe boxer and podcast host revealed his idol cut him off after YouTube controversy.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureDwayne "The Rock" Johnson Rescinds Praise For Joe Rogan After N-Word Usage ResurfacesDwayne "The Rock" Johnson took back his praise for Joe Rogan on Friday.By Cole Blake
- SneakersDwayne "The Rock" Johnson Reveals Massive UFC Sneaker DealUFC fighters will be wearing Project Rock sneakers, moving forward.By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureThe Rock Gives Custom Truck From Personal Collection To Navy Vet For HolidaysIt's about drive, it's about power. By Taylor McCloud
- MoviesDwayne Johnson Trolls Ryan Reynolds With Billboard PrankDwayne Johnson trolled his “Red Notice" costar, Ryan Reynolds, with a Netflix billboard.By Cole Blake
- MoviesDwayne Johnson Is “Brutal & Uncompromising” As “Black Adam” In New First LookThe film will also star Pierce Brosnan, Aldis Hodge, and Noah Centineo.By Hayley Hynes
- RandomAlabama Sheriff Pinned As Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's DoppelgangerYou won’t believe how much this man looks like Dwayne Johnson.
By Taya Coates
- RandomThe Rock On His Hygiene Habits: "The Opposite Of A Not Washing Themselves Celeb"The Rock showers excessively when compared to Jake Gyllenhaal. By Taya Coates
- MoviesTyrese & The Rock Have Rekindled Their FriendshipTyrese and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson talk on the phone "every other day."By Taya Coates