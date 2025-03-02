Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson Claims Travis Scott Wants To Wrestle In The WWE

Travis Scott, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, and John Cena recently faced off against current champion Cody Rhodes for the WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 on Saturday night (March 1) in Toronto. This was a pretty notable moment for a lot of different reasons, namely Cena's long-awaited heel turn. But it was also special for La Flame as his first time in the ring, going from fan to entrances to the full action throughout his time working with – or being a die-hard of – professional wrestling. The Rock spoke on this during his post-event press conference, hinting to UPROXX that the Houston superstar will most likely make his return to the ring.

"That’s my guy," Dwayne Johnson remarked concerning Travis Scott and his moves in the WWE. "Where we have expanded to in WWE, I feel like professional wrestling has always found its unique place in culture throughout the decades. [...] I feel like with Travis, he loves the business and loves pro wrestling. He’s a culture guy. Travis Scott is one of the greatest already, of all time. He’s a GOAT, a legend, an icon, he loves the business. We get guys and girls like that who want to come in and who are already tapping into the culture and disrupting culture in their own cool way. They want to come in, have fun at the show. Maybe they want to sit and enjoy or be on camera. But some want to get involved. Some, like Travis, deeply want to get involved. That’s what you saw tonight."

Travis Scott "4X4"

"We have this opportunity to create this big moment in pro wrestling that is arguably one of the biggest, maybe the biggest," The Rock continued. "And we had an opportunity to bring Travis Scott in too and start to form a union and an alliance with The Final Boss and Travis Scott. He wanted to get, to steal a term, he wanted to get his hands bloody. I whispered to him as we were going out, ‘If you get your hands bloody, make it count. Make it count.’ He slapped the s**t out of Cody. He was really hyped up."

Of course, this should come as no surprise to any Cactus Jack fan. After all, Travis Scott's "4X4" is WWE RAW's theme song... So we will see much more of him moving forward. Here's hoping Travis is as captivating in the ring as he is onstage.