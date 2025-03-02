Drake Is All Smiles After Logan Paul Writes "OVO" In WWE Elimination Chamber

Even WWE Elimination Chamber wrestlers like Logan Paul were surprised that Drake pulled up after canceling his tour dates.

Drake and Lil Yachty surprised everyone in attendance at the WWE Elimination Chamber in Toronto on Saturday night (March 1). But folks were ready to loop them in and make them feel welcome, even those who had bigger issues to worry about in the ring. While Logan Paul was in his "chamber pod" for the event, he wrote "OVO" on the glass case with a black marker, and he happened to be right across from Drizzy. In a moment captured by Yachty on TikTok, Paul looks over at the 6ix God after championing his brand, the Toronto superstar cracked an excited smile, and Logan showed off his pearly whites too when he noticed.

Of course, this isn't the first time that the WWE has made reference to Drake, or vice versa. Apart from the OVO rapper's lyrical nods, one of the wrestling organization's duos recently supported him in the Kendrick Lamar battle. The crowd responded to this backing with boos, although you can say that those could be directed at the Compton lyricist just as much as they were to the New Day (Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston).

Drake Tour

However, the reason why fans were most surprised and curious about this was because Drake recently canceled his "Anita Max Win" tour dates. As such, this WWE Elimination Chamber event in Toronto was his homecoming after leaving Australia and New Zealand. For those unaware, the official reason for this rescheduling is because of scheduling conflicts with venues that would've landed The Boy and his team Down Under for two weeks in between shows. It seems like this unplanned circumstance was too much of a financial burden to carry, although fans will get new shows to make up for it that validate previous ticket holders.

Meanwhile, Drake also has some stuff to celebrate these days, such as his record of over 110 billion total Spotify streams. He is the first artist ever to achieve this, an astonishment that $ome $exy $ongs 4 U with PARTYNEXTDOOR likely boosted. It's been a tough road for Aubrey Graham over the past year, but in the WWE, heels can turn faces eventually... And back again.

[via]

