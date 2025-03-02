Drake & Lil Yachty Pop Out To WWE's Elimination Chamber In Toronto

Drake and Lil Yachty were spotted at WWE's Elimination Chamber in Toronto on Saturday evening (March 1). While Lil Boat is a regular on WWE programming, Drizzy appearance shocked the arena. Fans quickly shared photos of Drake and Yachty sitting front row at the Pay-Per-View event on social media. Drizzy wore a cameo hat and black hoodie. No word on who Drake will be rooting for in the night's anticipated Elimination Chamber match for a chance at a Wrestlemania main event. Fans flooded social media over Drake's attendance.

"Did u feel his aura," tweeted an X user. Naturally, others joked about Drizzy's attendance with "Not Like Us" references. A fan tweeted, "You run to wwe when you need a few dollars…." Another tweeted, "Elimination of emotions: Drake is watching, and we’re waiting for a song about this night." Some of the jokes would reference vintage Drizzy. "Walk up to him and say hi. "Hey man, we started from the bottom, now we're here!" tweeted a fan.

Is Drake A Wrestling Fan?

The 6 God is a wrestling fan. The rapper has openly expressed admiration for WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment) and its iconic wrestlers. He has attended several live events and formed friendships with prominent figures in the wrestling world, including Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and WWE Chairman Vince McMahon. Drake’s interest in wrestling goes beyond casual fandom. His song "The Ride" from Nothing Was the Same mentions the legendary wrestler Randy Savage, showcasing his deeper knowledge and appreciation for the sport. Moreover, Drake has incorporated wrestling references into his social media presence, sharing photos with wrestlers and even showing support for specific matches or events.