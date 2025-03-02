Drake & Lil Yachty Pop Out To WWE's Elimination Chamber In Toronto

BY Bryson "Boom" Paul 400 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Drake Lil Yachty Unfollow Instagram Hip Hop News
ATLANTA, GA - OCTOBER 22: Drake and Lil Yachty attend 21 Savage's Freaknik22: The Sequel at Underground Atlanta on October 22, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/ GettyImages)
Drake return home just in time to catch a WWE event with Lil Yachty. Who will he root for in the Elimination Chamber match?

Drake and Lil Yachty were spotted at WWE's Elimination Chamber in Toronto on Saturday evening (March 1). While Lil Boat is a regular on WWE programming, Drizzy appearance shocked the arena. Fans quickly shared photos of Drake and Yachty sitting front row at the Pay-Per-View event on social media. Drizzy wore a cameo hat and black hoodie. No word on who Drake will be rooting for in the night's anticipated Elimination Chamber match for a chance at a Wrestlemania main event. Fans flooded social media over Drake's attendance.

"Did u feel his aura," tweeted an X user. Naturally, others joked about Drizzy's attendance with "Not Like Us" references. A fan tweeted, "You run to wwe when you need a few dollars…." Another tweeted, "Elimination of emotions: Drake is watching, and we’re waiting for a song about this night." Some of the jokes would reference vintage Drizzy. "Walk up to him and say hi. "Hey man, we started from the bottom, now we're here!" tweeted a fan.

More: DJ Akademiks Debunks Fans Rumors Of Drake's Anita Max Win Tour Postponement Over Low Ticket Sales

Is Drake A Wrestling Fan?

The 6 God is a wrestling fan. The rapper has openly expressed admiration for WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment) and its iconic wrestlers. He has attended several live events and formed friendships with prominent figures in the wrestling world, including Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and WWE Chairman Vince McMahon. Drake’s interest in wrestling goes beyond casual fandom. His song "The Ride" from Nothing Was the Same mentions the legendary wrestler Randy Savage, showcasing his deeper knowledge and appreciation for the sport. Moreover, Drake has incorporated wrestling references into his social media presence, sharing photos with wrestlers and even showing support for specific matches or events.

He also teamed up with WWE for a promotional partnership in 2021 when he appeared in a special event celebrating the release of Certified Lover Boy. His affinity for the sport highlights a unique crossover between the music and wrestling industries, with Drake’s influence extending beyond hip-hop into pop culture. His engagement with wrestling continues to solidify his status as not just a music icon but also a celebrity with a broad range of interests.

More: Beat It: Drake Becomes First Artist To Surpass 110 Billion Streams In Spotify History

[Via]

About The Author
Bryson "Boom" Paul
Bryson "Boom" Paul has been a contributor for Hot New Hip Hop since 2024. A Dallas-based cultural journalist, he is a CSUB graduate and has interviewed 50 Cent, Jeezy, Tyler, The Creator, Ne-Yo, and others.
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 1255
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life 966
Baltimore Ravens v Cincinnati Bengals Sports Damar Hamlin Cleared To Play Football Again 507
Erika Goldring/Getty Images Gossip Disturbing Footage Shows Astroworld Festival Victim Being Dropped On Her Head 71.7K