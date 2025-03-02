DJ Akademiks Debunks Fans Rumors Of Drake's Anita Max Win Tour Postponement Over Low Ticket Sales

DJ Akademiks has been the go-to for official Drake statements. In his latest livestream, the personality clarified the issues surrounding the postponement of Drake's Anita Max Win Tour. Receiving word from Drake himself, Akademiks debunked fans rumors that the rap star's tour was cancelled due to low ticket sales. "This came from Drake himself," said Ak on delay. "Apparently, there were some venue issues that would have had Drake just sitting in Australia for like two weeks. Waiting for a show. It didn't make sense to have his production team over there for two weeks."

Akademiks shared that the Drake's tour was sold-out. He suggested that fans believing a low ticket sale rumor was unbelievable. He proceeded to compare Drake and his rival, Kendrick Lamar, touring schedule. Kendrick Lamar's GNX tour begins in April. Akademiks has been very vocal about Kendrick Lamar's latest accomplishment after feud with Drake.

Akademiks Reveals What Drake Told Him About The Anita Max Win Tour's Cancelation

Before addressing Drake's postponement, Ak spent the week defending the rap star's collaborative album, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U. According to Ak, the album was released under Republic Records, a UMG subsidiary, and Santa Anna Group, requiring a deal to resolve promotion conflicts. “Only two songs from the album will be pushed on radio,” he explained. “Labels have contracts with stations, and before Drake got any airplay, an agreement had to be made. This is how everyone profits off Drake.” The tension dates back to 2024, when Drake sued UMG, accusing the label of unlawfully promoting Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us.” Akademiks suggested that this dispute directly affected the rollout of Some $exy $ongs 4 U, with Republic prioritizing “Gimme a Hug” and Santa Anna backing “Somebody Loves Me.”