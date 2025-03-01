DJ Akademiks Questions A$AP Rocky's Lawyer's Claim About Diddy & Jay-Z's Relationship

DJ Akademiks, like the rest of us, recently saw A$AP Rocky's lawyer Joe Tacopina appear on The Breakfast Club to talk about their victorious assault case and much more. The most interesting and notable allegation he revealed, though, was his claim that he turned down the Diddy case due to his Jay-Z connections, suggesting a conflict of interest. Crucially, Tacopina suggested that Hov and Puff do not get along anymore, positing that "they don't see eye to eye." "Everybody's in a picture with Diddy," the attorney expressed when asked about the rap moguls' publicly visible amicability. "At one time or another, that went to a party. But when things got real, years and years ago..."

Furthermore, DJ Akademiks has questions about Joe Tacopina's statements on Jay-Z and Diddy. "Diddy was piggybacking off of what Jay-Z [and] his lawyers did," Ak shared, referring to the dropped sexual assault lawsuit against them and their responses. "I'm wondering, when did that start? 'Cause I seen them at the brunch. [...] 2020, they were together, looking really cozy. [...] Joe Tacopina... you're hearing him tell us something we never knew. [...] I wonder if that's because of what he's being accused of or prior."

Jay-Z Diddy Lawsuit

"If Diddy and Jay were supposedly cool... [Jay-Z's lawyer Alex Spiro] said that there was no friendship or longtime bond here," DJ Akademiks continued. "Tupac's family hires a lawyer, Alex Spiro – who we all know from Roc Nation – to investigate the alleged link between the death of Tupac and Diddy. [...] Why would Jay-Z's lawyer go work with a family trying to pin a murder on Sean Combs? So I think the signs were there, from then. But I thought they were really friends and Jay-Z was just turning his back on him. If we listen to this, maybe they weren't cool at all. I don't know. That was spooky to me. [...] So now he's saying years and years ago, Diddy was cut off by Jay. [...] Wow. Really f***ing interesting."