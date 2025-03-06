Jay-Z's Accuser Refutes His Legal Team's Claims That She Lied About Sexual Assault Allegations

Of the many civil lawsuits accusing Diddy of sexual misconduct over the past year-plus, one of the most explosive was an anonymous filing accusing him and Jay-Z of sexual assault. As you probably recall, attorney Tony Buzbee and his client dropped this case earlier this year, which preceded a defamation lawsuit from Jay against Buzbee. A private investigator had previously alleged that the accuser admitted to fabricating her story. Now, this is under crucial scrutiny. According to Billboard, the accuser herself reportedly issued court filings that make it clear she stands by her story. In response, Hov's attorneys clapped back with the private investigator testimony and called to depose the accuser.

Furthermore, Jay-Z's sexual assault accuser reportedly filed these new statements on Monday (March 3) in Los Angeles court. She alleges she refused to disavow her accusations when approached by his investigators last month, an approach which she says "intimidated and terrified" her deeply. In addition, the Jane Doe refuted claims that lawyer Tony Buzbee pressured her to sue for sexual assault. While the lawsuit itself is no more, this story is far from over.

Jay-Z & Tony Buzbee Lawsuit

One way in which this saga could continue to develop and reveal more information is through Jay-Z and his defamation lawsuit against Tony Buzbee, his accuser, and attorney David Fortney. "Shawn Carter's investigators have repeatedly harassed, threatened and harangued this poor woman for weeks trying to intimidate her and make her recant her story," Buzbee alleged concerning Jay's lawsuit. "This is just another attempt to intimidate and bully this poor woman that we will deal with in due course. We won't be bullied or intimidated by frivolous cases."