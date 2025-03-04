Diddy Hit With Nightmarish Sexual Assault Allegation Stemming From Jay-Z's 40/40 Club

Jay-Z nor his exclusive club were named as defendants. Diddy is the only person or entity that this Jane Doe is after.

The allegations and lawsuits aren't slowing for Diddy as another account of sexual assault has just been laid upon him. This one stems from a horrifying account back in 2006 as this Jane Doe describes. She hails from Pennsylvania, and she says she was in her twenties when this alleged encounter occurred. Jane recalls she was visiting Manhattan with her sister to visit a cousin. While there, Jane and her party of two made their way to Jay-Z's well-known spot, the 40/40 Club.

With their luck, Diddy happened to be going there the same night as Jane and her family. She claims the Bad Boy Records founder walked in with his entourage. Later into the evening, Sean "Diddy" Combs allegedly bought her, her sister and cousin drinks. Jane Doe claims he got them rounds of bougie champagne, tequila shots, and even his on vodka, Ciroc. That's when things began to turn as just after two drinks, Doe claims she began to feel disoriented. Because of this she went into the bathroom to try and get back on her feet.

When Is Diddy Going On Trial?
Entertainment: 94th Academy Awards - Roaming red carpet
Mar 27, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Venus Williams and Sean Combs arrives at the 94th Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre. Mandatory Credit: Harrison Hill-USA TODAY via Imagn Images

Just a few seconds after entering a stall, Jane claims she remembers hearing the door to the restroom open. Of course, she didn't think much of it. However, she alleges Diddy then swung open the stall door. Fear and shock settled in quickly as he allegedly was standing in front of her with his genitals out. Then, the rapper allegedly walked up to her and aggressively grabbed her neck with one hand, pushing her head toward his groin while simultaneously fondling her breasts in the other.

She claims she tried screaming for help, but with the loud music, it drowned out her pleas. According to the lawsuit per AllHipHop, this made Diddy angry. He allegedly told her, "I’m Puff Daddy,” "I get what I want," "I have the keys to the city,” and "I know you want it." Thankfully, someone allegedly walked in the bathroom as things began to escalate to horrifying levels. Jane took this opportunity to get away and immediately leave the establishment. This of course is just one of many troubling allegations against Diddy and they are most likely going to make this a long trial. Speaking of that, his will begin on May 5, 2025.

