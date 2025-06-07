“Jane” Recalls Throwing Bracelet At Diddy After Refusing Alleged Freak Off

Diddy's trial continues, and last week, one of his former girlfriends took the stand. She testified anonymously under the pseudonym "Jane," and shared various shocking alleged details about the nature of their relationship. She recalled participating in his alleged freak offs, for example, which allegedly featured male prostitutes and drugs.

Jane alleges that she didn't always want to participate in the alleged sex parties, but did so to please her then-partner. On the stand, however, she reflected on a heated confrontation that allegedly took place one night when she told Diddy she didn't want to continue.

Allegedly, he tried to "lube [her] up" anyway, prompting her to throw a bracelet at him. "You only brought me here to s*ck d*ck for you," she allegedly told the Bad Boy founder, per TMZ.

Diddy Trial

Sean "Diddy" Combs performs at the Bring It Home Midnight Rally held for Andrew Gillum at Florida A&M University's Lawson Center in Tallahassee, Fla. the night before the 2018 midterm election Monday, Nov. 5, 2018. Tori Schneider / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Allegedly, Diddy then told her to apologize to Paul, one of the male prostitutes there for the alleged freak off. A text message Jane allegedly sent to the mogul was presented as evidence in court. In it, she allegedly expressed concerns about their relationship and where it was headed. "I just want to talk like adults and figure where we go from here," she allegedly wrote.

Jane also alleges that she signed a contract with Diddy in 2023, stating that he would pay her $10K per month for two years. Allegedly, their relationship took a turn for the worse once the alleged freak offs began, but she stopped pushing back after seeing how angry it would allegedly make him.