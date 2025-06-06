Diddy's sex trafficking trial continued today, and one of his ex-girlfriends took the stand. She's testifying anonymously under the pseudonym "Jane." So far, she's detailed her participation in the mogul's alleged "freak offs," the nature of their relationship, and more.

Allegedly, Diddy and Jane referred to the alleged sex parties as "hotel nights." They allegedly included her sleeping with male prostitutes, drugs, and more. At one point in her testimony, Jane alleged that Diddy didn't want the prostitutes to use condoms, despite her wanting them to.

When asked whether or not she ever asked the Bad Boy founder if the prostitutes could wear condoms, she alleged she did.

"Yes. That first time with Don, and another. Sean guilty-tripped me out of. It was not something he wanted to see," she alleged, per Inner City Press.

Diddy Trial Day 18

Jul 25, 2023; Fort Lauderdale, FL, USA; Recording artist DJ Khaled and Sean Combs attend the game between Inter Miami CF and Atlanta United at DRV PNK Stadium. Jasen Vinlove / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

She then added that his tone was allegedly "condescending."

During Jane's testimony, she also alleged that she'd send Diddy "subtle cues" like making faces or saying she was hungry when she wanted one of the alleged hotel nights to end. In response, he would allegedly encourage her to continue. Allegedly, she even sometimes took ecstasy to stay awake.

"[He'd] say, You're not getting tired on me, are you? Let's go out on a high note. Let's finish strong," Jane alleged before getting emotional.