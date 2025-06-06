Diddy's sex trafficking trial continued today, and one of his ex-girlfriends took the stand. She's testifying anonymously under the pseudonym "Jane." So far, she's detailed her participation in the mogul's alleged "freak offs," the nature of their relationship, and more.
Allegedly, Diddy and Jane referred to the alleged sex parties as "hotel nights." They allegedly included her sleeping with male prostitutes, drugs, and more. At one point in her testimony, Jane alleged that Diddy didn't want the prostitutes to use condoms, despite her wanting them to.
When asked whether or not she ever asked the Bad Boy founder if the prostitutes could wear condoms, she alleged she did.
"Yes. That first time with Don, and another. Sean guilty-tripped me out of. It was not something he wanted to see," she alleged, per Inner City Press.
Diddy Trial Day 18
She then added that his tone was allegedly "condescending."
During Jane's testimony, she also alleged that she'd send Diddy "subtle cues" like making faces or saying she was hungry when she wanted one of the alleged hotel nights to end. In response, he would allegedly encourage her to continue. Allegedly, she even sometimes took ecstasy to stay awake.
"[He'd] say, You're not getting tired on me, are you? Let's go out on a high note. Let's finish strong," Jane alleged before getting emotional.
A text message Jane allegedly sent Diddy was later presented as evidence in court. In it, she allegedly expressed a desire to discuss where their relationship was headed. "I'm so much more than being left in the dark of a hotel room," she allegedly wrote. "My heart is breaking. I don't want to play this role in your life anymore. It's dark, sleazy, and makes me feel disgusted with myself. It's the only reason you have me around and why you pay for my house. I don't want to feel obligated to perform and fear losing you... I just want to talk like adults and figure where we go from here."