“Jane” Allegedly Suffered From Frequent UTIs While Dating Diddy

BY Caroline Fisher 214 Views
Feb 1, 2014; New York, NY, USA; Recording artist/rapper Sean Combs aka Diddy performs during the Revolt Party at the Time Warner Cable Studios. Mark J. Rebilas / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
One of Diddy's ex-girlfriends, testifying under the pseudonym "Jane," recently took the stand in his federal trial.

Yesterday marked the end of another busy week in Diddy's federal trial. The mogul was arrested in September of last year and hit with charges related to alleged sex trafficking and racketeering. He's been behind bars at the Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) in New York City ever since. If convicted, he could face a hefty sentence, including life in prison.

One of the Bad Boy founder's ex-girlfriends recently testified anonymously under the pseudonym "Jane," and detailed her experience participating in his alleged freak offs. According to her, they allegedly referred to them as "hotel nights," and they allegedly involved her sleeping with male prostitutes, drugs, and more.

Jane alleges that as a result of the alleged hotel nights, she suffered frequent urinary tract infections and back pain, per TMZ. She also alleges that she got her nipples pierced for Diddy, but they ultimately got infected after getting caught on her lingerie.

After roughly a year, Jane says she took the piercings out. When Diddy saw her without them, however, he allegedly told her he didn't want to see her without them in again.

A text message Jane allegedly sent to Diddy was also presented as evidence in court. In the message, she allegedly expressed concerns about the nature of their relationship and where it was heading.

"I'm so much more than being left in the dark of a hotel room," she allegedly wrote. "My heart is breaking. I don't want to play this role in your life anymore. It's dark, sleazy, and makes me feel disgusted with myself. It's the only reason you have me around and why you pay for my house. I don't want to feel obligated to perform and fear losing you... I just want to talk like adults and figure where we go from here."

