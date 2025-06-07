“Jane” Allegedly Suffered From Frequent UTIs While Dating Diddy

Yesterday marked the end of another busy week in Diddy's federal trial. The mogul was arrested in September of last year and hit with charges related to alleged sex trafficking and racketeering. He's been behind bars at the Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) in New York City ever since. If convicted, he could face a hefty sentence, including life in prison.

One of the Bad Boy founder's ex-girlfriends recently testified anonymously under the pseudonym "Jane," and detailed her experience participating in his alleged freak offs. According to her, they allegedly referred to them as "hotel nights," and they allegedly involved her sleeping with male prostitutes, drugs, and more.

Jane alleges that as a result of the alleged hotel nights, she suffered frequent urinary tract infections and back pain, per TMZ. She also alleges that she got her nipples pierced for Diddy, but they ultimately got infected after getting caught on her lingerie.

Diddy Trial

Jul 25, 2023; Fort Lauderdale, FL, USA; Recording artist DJ Khaled and Sean Combs attend the game between Inter Miami CF and Atlanta United at DRV PNK Stadium. Jasen Vinlove / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After roughly a year, Jane says she took the piercings out. When Diddy saw her without them, however, he allegedly told her he didn't want to see her without them in again.

A text message Jane allegedly sent to Diddy was also presented as evidence in court. In the message, she allegedly expressed concerns about the nature of their relationship and where it was heading.