"Jane" Alleges Diddy Engaged In Semen Fetish With Male Sex Workers

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 1103 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Jane Diddy Semen Fetish Male Sex Workers Hip Hop News
Jun 12, 2017; Oakland, CA, USA; Recording artist P. Diddy in attendance before game five of the 2017 NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers at Oracle Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
The anonymous alleged sex trafficking victim alleged during the Diddy trial that he paid for a male prostitute to travel to various parties.

Some of the salacious accusations surrounding Diddy and his misconduct allegations are starting to show up in his federal trial. This week, the jury heard from an anonymous witness referred to as "Jane," who took the stand on Friday (June 6) and gave testimony about her allegations.

Specifically, the woman's main accusations relate to Sean Combs' alleged pressure for her to take drugs, participate in "freak-off" sex parties, and arrange them with escorts. She alleged she originally consented to the alleged parties, but pushed back when they became very frequent. However, Jane alleged she didn't bother the Bad Boy mogul with her reservations after a certain point because he would allegedly "get agitated," according to XXL.

Also, she alleged that she arranged the "freak-offs" and Diddy paid for them, with her allegedly engaging in intercourse with male sex workers as he watched and pleasured himself. Jane alleged the escorts would always finish on her body, and alleged that Combs would have sex with her immediately afterwards without cleaning the semen up first.

"Sean liked it... To play around with it," she reportedly alleged. This is per Matthew Russell Lee of the Inner City Press.

Read More: Prosecutors Blast Diddy’s Lawyers' Questioning Of "Mia" And Demand Dr. Dawn Hughes' Return To The Stand

Diddy Trial Day 18

In addition, Jane alleged that she met more male sex workers, such as two men named Sly and Anton. She alleged that Puff wanted to see photos of his prospective alleged male sex workers' genitals. "Sean wanted them. He would say, 'Get it,'" Jane alleged.

Elsewhere, Jane alleged Diddy gave her drugs like ecstasy in order to continue participating in alleged "freak-offs." She alleged that these could last up to 18 hours with the help of many more drugs, which she allegedly transported for him across county lines when he ordered her to do so. "He would call one of the assistants or butlers to bring more drugs. Sometimes his security," Jane alleged.

For those unaware, Jane is an anonymous alleged victim of sex trafficking who alleges she was in a relationship with Diddy from 2021 up until his arrest in 2024. We will see what other allegations emerge from her testimony during this complex, scandalous, yet ongoing trial.

Read More: Diddy's Second Alleged Sex Trafficking Victim Testifies During Trial

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Jane Traded Diddy Freak Offs Rent Money Hip Hop News Music "Jane" Alleges She Traded Diddy "Freak-Offs" For Rent Money 898
Diddy Second Alleged Sex Trafficking Victim Testifies Trial Hip Hop News Music Diddy's Second Alleged Sex Trafficking Victim Testifies During Trial 610
Jane Diddy Paid Sex Worker Cross State Lines Freak Off Hip Hop News Music "Jane" Alleges Diddy Paid For Sex Worker To Cross State Lines For Alleged "Freak-Off" Parties 626
Jane Alleged Freak Off Diddy Arrest Hip Hop News Music “Jane” Recalls Alleged Freak Off At Diddy’s Mansion The Month Before His Arrest 657