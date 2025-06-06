Some of the salacious accusations surrounding Diddy and his misconduct allegations are starting to show up in his federal trial. This week, the jury heard from an anonymous witness referred to as "Jane," who took the stand on Friday (June 6) and gave testimony about her allegations.

Specifically, the woman's main accusations relate to Sean Combs' alleged pressure for her to take drugs, participate in "freak-off" sex parties, and arrange them with escorts. She alleged she originally consented to the alleged parties, but pushed back when they became very frequent. However, Jane alleged she didn't bother the Bad Boy mogul with her reservations after a certain point because he would allegedly "get agitated," according to XXL.

Also, she alleged that she arranged the "freak-offs" and Diddy paid for them, with her allegedly engaging in intercourse with male sex workers as he watched and pleasured himself. Jane alleged the escorts would always finish on her body, and alleged that Combs would have sex with her immediately afterwards without cleaning the semen up first.

"Sean liked it... To play around with it," she reportedly alleged. This is per Matthew Russell Lee of the Inner City Press.

Diddy Trial Day 18

In addition, Jane alleged that she met more male sex workers, such as two men named Sly and Anton. She alleged that Puff wanted to see photos of his prospective alleged male sex workers' genitals. "Sean wanted them. He would say, 'Get it,'" Jane alleged.

Elsewhere, Jane alleged Diddy gave her drugs like ecstasy in order to continue participating in alleged "freak-offs." She alleged that these could last up to 18 hours with the help of many more drugs, which she allegedly transported for him across county lines when he ordered her to do so. "He would call one of the assistants or butlers to bring more drugs. Sometimes his security," Jane alleged.