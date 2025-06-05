Prosecutors Blast Diddy’s Lawyers' Questioning Of "Mia" And Demand Dr. Dawn Hughes' Return To The Stand

Sean "Diddy" Combs Fulfills $1 Million Pledge To Howard University At Howard Homecoming – Yardfest
WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 20: Sean "Diddy" Combs attends Sean "Diddy" Combs Fulfills $1 Million Pledge To Howard University At Howard Homecoming – Yardfest at Howard University on October 20, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images for Sean "Diddy" Combs)
Diddy's legal team asked the pseudonymous "Mia" questions about the kind messages she sent to her alleged abuser, Diddy.

The prosecution in Diddy's ongoing criminal trial believe the cross examination of one alleged witness demands further testimony from psychologist Dr. Dawn Hughes. In a filing obtained by AllHipHop, the state alleges that Diddy’s lawyers made “misleading and prejudicial” claims during the testimony of the alleged victim, "Mia." They say Hughes could explain why a sexual abuse victim may still express affection for their alleged abuser.

“After strenuously objecting to any expert testimony on these issues, the defense’s cross examination of Mia drove a battering ram through the door to additional testimony from Dr. Hughes to provide necessary context to its misleading and prejudicial assertions,” U.S. Attorney Jay Clayton wrote in a court filing.

Diddy's legal team highlighted messages, social media posts, and a scrapbook that the pseudonymous Mia made for Diddy in an effort to contest her disturbing allegations of abuse. “Why would you make a scrapbook for Mr. Combs?” as well as “How were you best friends with someone who abused you?” were among the questions they asked.

Diddy Trial Day 17
US-ENTERTAINMENT-CRIME-SEX-TRIAL
Sean 'Diddy' Combs's attorney Brian Steel arrives at the Southern District of New York Federal Court, as jury selection begins during Sean. "Diddy" Combs' federal sex crimes trial in New York on May 5, 2025. Jury selection begins Monday in New. York in the blockbuster federal sex trafficking trial of music mogul Sean. "Diddy" Combs, who stands accused of years of harrowing abuse. (Photo by kena Betancur / AFP) (Photo by KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty Images)

U.S. Attorney Jay Clayton continued in the filing: “Throughout its cross-examination, the defense asserted time and again that Mia’s actions—such as sending loving messages to the defendant and describing positive moments in their relationship—were inconsistent with her testimony about being sexually abused by the defendant. The defense expressly and impliedly stated that someone who was a victim of sexual abuse would not have engaged in such behavior, thereby impugning Mia’s credibility before the jury.”

Diddy's criminal trial continued on Thursday with testimony from another one of Diddy's accusers who is using a pseudonym. Going by Jane Doe, the woman spoke about their relationship allegedly becoming more and more sexually uncomfortable.

