Judge Mathis Says That Diddy Isn't A Real Gangster

Despite what the prosecutors think about Diddy thanks to his slew of allegations, Judge Mathis doesn't see it the same way. The former judge for Michigan's 36th District Court shared his thoughts on the mogul's ongoing federal trial on his podcast, The Mathis Verdict. In a clip caught by The Art Of Dialogue, he believes that Diddy isn't a "monster" like the Manhattan court believes he is.

"He’s much worse than a toxic person, he's a monster from what they’ve been showing and what we’ve been hearing. He’s a state crime monster," Judge Mathis began. But in his eyes, Diddy is only as feared as he is by many accusers because of his "temper."

In reality, Judge Mathis thinks that his parent's past is why this narrative of him being so scary is out there. "But, street guys don’t fear him, because they know he’s never been in the street. He was a kid, went to Catholic school, then he was bullied, then tried to join up with some lil' gang in New York, I think Harlem, that wasn’t even engaging in crime," he started out saying.

Diddy Trial Day 15

He then continued, "[his] father who was killed, was a big gangster in New York. And from my understanding, his mother wasn’t nothing to play with." Mathis then added, "So there was a sense of fear in New York— one in particular that was close to his dad and [that] everybody feared— everybody feared in the nation."

Ultimately, that's why he feels that Diddy "felt such liberty on being the tough guy."

Judge Mathis' son Amir also added how the mogul's constant portrayal of himself as such in old music videos led to these allegations coming out about him. "When you fully start embodying that, with more time, you become that person. Just like a person who tells a lie so many times, they start believing that lie. And so, I no doubt believe that he believes that he is a gangster."

Diddy's trial got underway for a 15th time today with security guard from the Intercontinental Hotel, Eddy Garcia, taking the stand. He laid out all of the details of how Diddy allegedly paid him and some coworkers to hand over the Cassie video.