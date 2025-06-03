Judge Mathis Says That Diddy Isn't A Real Gangster

BY Zachary Horvath 614 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Night 2 - Show
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 24: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Sean “Diddy" Combs performs onstage during the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 24, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)
Judge Mathis pointed out how prosecutors are portraying him as a "monster" and how Diddy steadily began to believe that he was dangerous.

Despite what the prosecutors think about Diddy thanks to his slew of allegations, Judge Mathis doesn't see it the same way. The former judge for Michigan's 36th District Court shared his thoughts on the mogul's ongoing federal trial on his podcast, The Mathis Verdict. In a clip caught by The Art Of Dialogue, he believes that Diddy isn't a "monster" like the Manhattan court believes he is.

"He’s much worse than a toxic person, he's a monster from what they’ve been showing and what we’ve been hearing. He’s a state crime monster," Judge Mathis began. But in his eyes, Diddy is only as feared as he is by many accusers because of his "temper."

In reality, Judge Mathis thinks that his parent's past is why this narrative of him being so scary is out there. "But, street guys don’t fear him, because they know he’s never been in the street. He was a kid, went to Catholic school, then he was bullied, then tried to join up with some lil' gang in New York, I think Harlem, that wasn’t even engaging in crime," he started out saying.

Read More: Moriah Mills Addresses Zion Williamson's Sexual Assault Lawsuit

Diddy Trial Day 15

He then continued, "[his] father who was killed, was a big gangster in New York. And from my understanding, his mother wasn’t nothing to play with." Mathis then added, "So there was a sense of fear in New York— one in particular that was close to his dad and [that] everybody feared— everybody feared in the nation."

Ultimately, that's why he feels that Diddy "felt such liberty on being the tough guy."

Judge Mathis' son Amir also added how the mogul's constant portrayal of himself as such in old music videos led to these allegations coming out about him. "When you fully start embodying that, with more time, you become that person. Just like a person who tells a lie so many times, they start believing that lie. And so, I no doubt believe that he believes that he is a gangster."

Diddy's trial got underway for a 15th time today with security guard from the Intercontinental Hotel, Eddy Garcia, taking the stand. He laid out all of the details of how Diddy allegedly paid him and some coworkers to hand over the Cassie video.

Read More: Ray J Alleges Suge Knight Sexually Assaulted Men And Women

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 3.2K
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life 2.1K
Erika Goldring/Getty Images Gossip Disturbing Footage Shows Astroworld Festival Victim Being Dropped On Her Head 73.3K
Los Angeles Premiere Of "Can't Stop Won't Stop" - Arrivals Music Boosie Badazz Goes Off On Cassie Following Shocking Diddy Trial Revelation 24.9K