Moriah Mills Emotionally Addresses Zion Williamson's Sexual Assault Lawsuit

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 1148 Views
Moriah Mills Zion Williamson Sexual Assault Lawsuit Sports News
Mar 8, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) dribbles the ball during the game against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
An alleged ex-partner of Zion Williamson's anonymously accused him of sexual assault, years after his Moriah Mills drama.

Zion Williamson and Moriah Mills have history, as the latter accused the former of cheating on her with the mother of his child back in June of 2023. Now, a lot of people are revisiting that context thanks to an anonymous lawsuit accusing him of sexual assault and other crimes.

As caught by FearBuck on Twitter, Mills responded to the NBA star's lawsuit, which contains allegations that he and his legal team denied. She spoke out in support of other alleged victims and reflected on social media criticism coming her way.

"Everybody deserves a chance to be heard, and I hope me and any of the other victims… I just hope we all get justice," Moriah Mills alleged concerning Zion Williamson. "The amount of bashing, humiliation, slander, and threats that I've been receiving these last three years has been a lot. It's causing me a lot of stress, emotional distress. And I just hope we all can come to justice and this all can be resolved and nobody has to relive all these things ever again."

Zion Williamson Lawsuit

However, this comes amid rumors that Moriah Mills considered legal action against Zion Williamson. Attorney Tony Buzbee reportedly claimed to TMZ that she reached out to him and asked about a potential lawsuit against him. Buzbee said he's "evaluating her claims" at the moment, although it's unclear what the nature of them is.

In addition, TMZ Sports spoke with the adult actress about the lawsuit. She did not choose to comment on rumors of her own potential lawsuit. Rather, Moriah Mills addressed the New Orleans Pelican, expressed sympathy for alleged victims, and expressed hope for him to change his alleged ways.

In response to the bombshell anonymous lawsuit from an alleged former partner, Zion Williamson denied its allegations. His legal team issued a statement which alleges the Jane Doe's claims are a cash-grab that followed various unsuccessful attempts at litigation.

Also, the statement suggested Williamson and his legal team plan to countersue and pursue damages for this allegedly defamatory legal move. We will see if we get any updates from the court in the near future.

