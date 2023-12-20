Moriah Mills Tells Zion Williamson To Get On The Treadmill, Calls Him "Tired & Boring" In Bed

Moriah Mills just won't quit.

Zion Williamson is someone who has been criticized pretty heavily as of late. Overall, he is someone who continuously gets clowned for his weight. Although it has been difficult for him to stay at a reasonable playing weight, some people have gone too far with the criticism. However, people like Stephen A. Smith continue to get away with it. They know that it plays extremely well to certain crowds, and Zion continues to take heat. Moreover, Zion has also been admonished for his personal life.

Back in the summer, Zion was called out by porn star Moriah Mills. After having a child with someone else, Mills said Williamson had promised her a home in New Orleans. Furthermore, Zion was allegedly treating her like a girlfriend despite having a child with someone else. It was a very messy situation that Mills is still upset about. In fact, she is so mad at Zion still, that she is now entering the conversation about his weight. In the TikTok below, you can see just how upset she is.

Zion Williamson Catches Heat

In the clip, she tells Zion that he would lose some weight by simply cutting out things like soda. Moreover, she told him to go on the treadmill and gave exact instructions as to which setting he should put on. It all felt very disrespectful and deliberate. Furthermore, she told him that he was "tired and boring" in the bedroom which was one final dig. It just seemed like a lot of hatred crammed into one video. However, this is not surprising for Mills. This is her way of seemingly getting back at the star.

Let us know what you think of Mills and her vendetta against Zion, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the sports world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite athletes and anything they may get up to. The sports world is getting very interesting heading into 2024.

