Adam22 Discusses Zion Williamson And Moriah Mills Drama

During a recent interview with VladTV, Adam22 weighed in on the ongoing drama between Zion Williamson and Moriah Mills. The adult film star has made several allegations against the 23-year-old NBA player in recent months. She’s threatened to leak their alleged sex tape, called him a “woman beater,” and even may have tattooed his name on her face. This all went down after Williamson had confirmed he had a child on the way with another woman.

During the interview, Adam22 claims that he believes Williamson may not be the very intelligent. He even suggested that he could be a sex addict. The podcaster says that due to his age and wealth, Williamson likely just wants to play the field for now. He notes, however, how that kind of lifestyle doesn’t always come without consequences. “You eventually get to see what f*cking a ton of different women who are clearly suffering from some sort of mental illness eventually leads you to,” Adam22 says.

Adam22 Says Williamson Is Facing The Consequences Of Sleeping With Women With “Mental Illness”

They then discussed Mills’ choice of sexual partners in her adult content, claiming that it could be perceived as “racist.” The podcaster claims that this may not have been her own decision, however, as she could have had a manager advising her. Adam22 says that Mills could also have a financial incentive to bring private information into the public eye, because it’s gotten her attention on OnlyFans and social media.

Last month, Mills alleged that Williamson had been physically abusive. “Everything he says, he’s a liar, he’s not who he says he is,” she explained. “I’ve literally been saving face, I did not want to come to the world and let you guys know what he has been doing to me my entire relationship with him. He is a woman beater and the NBA needs to know this. I literally did not want to come to this because I know he has so many endorsements. But Zion Williamson is a woman beater. And the reason he was paying me off is so I won’t come to the world and tell everybody.”

