Moriah Mills has been the main villain of the NBA world over the last few weeks. Overall, her reign of terror started when she accused Zion Williamson of cheating on her. These allegations came following the revelation that Zion was having a child with someone else. Mills claimed to have been Zion’s main chick and that he even planned to buy her a condo in New Orleans. Although her claims were met with skepticism, she immediately began posting text messages. Subsequently, she took things a lot further.

For instance, she tried to threaten Zion by saying that she would drop their sex tape together. Moreover, Moriah Mills went and got herself a tattoo of Zion’s name on her face. If that wasn’t enough, Mills took to her Instagram story and posted a photo of a positive pregnancy test. Overall, these various tactics have kept her name in the headlines. Now, she is back again, this time due to an offer she has received for the alleged Zion sex tape.

Moriah Mills Getting Offers

According to The Jasmine Brand, a brand called Unfiltrd is offering Moriah Mills $1 million for exclusive rights to the tape. Additionally, they want her to be a creator on the website, which relies on subscription services. At the time of writing this, Mills has yet to accept the offer. However, if she does, then a lot of people are going to be interested in whether or not she actually drops the tape. Although, there are probably a ton of legal ramifications to doing so, such as revenge porn.

Overall, this entire saga has been quite an ordeal. At this point, it feels like it may just never end. Hopefully, Zion Williamson is able to get out of it unscathed. We would hate to see things go down hill for him as he gets healthy. Let us know what you think of Moriah Mills’ latest deal, down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the sports world.

