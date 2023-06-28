Moriah Mills has been a menace over these past few weeks. For those who don’t know who she is, well, she is the alleged mistress of Zion Williamson. Overall, she would tell you she was the main chick. However, she has ultimately taken on the role of his stalker ever since he announced he was having a child with another woman. This has subsequently led to numerous social media freakouts in which she has tweeted up a storm about the NBA star. In fact, she even got her Twitter account suspended for her efforts.

At this point, it feels like there is nothing Moriah Mills won’t do for attention. She recently got “Zion” tattooed on her face, which was some of the wildest clout chasing we have seen in a minute. Now, however, her latest move could actually be quite damaging to Williamson, if it turns out to be false. In the Instagram post below from Neighborhood Talk, you can see that Mills posted what appears to be a positive pregnancy test.

Moriah Mills Can’t Help Herself

If she actually is pregnant, then that means Zion has two children on the way. However, if she isn’t pregnant, then this is one of the saddest attempts at attention we have ever seen. Overall, this is the type of stuff you don’t play with. Although, no one is giving Mills the benefit of the doubt due to her previous actions. It is the sad reality of the situation, although it is completely Mills’ fault here. Only time will tell whether or not she is really telling the truth about her pregnancy.

Throughout all of this, Zion Williamson has yet to actually give Mills attention. Instead, he has simply sat back and watched from a distance. Hopefully, everything works out for him in the end. Let us know your thoughts on this situation, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the entertainment world.

