In case you haven’t noticed, Moriah Mills has been the main character on NBA Twitter over the past few weeks. Overall, this is due to the fact that she has been consistently trying to antagonize the likes of Zion Williamson. Although he has yet to respond to her claims, she continues to hit him with a barrage of tweets. For the most part, fans believe she is akin to a crazed stalker. Even if her allegations were proven true, some just don’t see how the harassment is justified.

Last night, Moriah Mills took things a bit too far. She took to Twitter to make the claim that she had sex tapes of Zion on her phone. Moreover, she was threatening to leak them to the general public. Overall, this is a pretty serious crime that you just can’t commit. Otherwise, it would come with a very heft penalty. Well, one of those penalties just so happens to be losing your Twitter account.

Moriah Mills Twitter Has Fallen

Moriah Mills finally gets suspended 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/VHx68Wzlw9 — roukshiesty (@BeenHim10) June 20, 2023

As you can see from the tweet above, Moriah Mills no longer has access to her Twitter account. Instead, it has been evaporated into the ether. Although we don’t know how long this suspension will last, it is clear that Twitter took action after the threats. Furthermore, NBA Twitter could not be any happier about this new reality. Fans immediately took to the platform to post memes and reaction videos that truly encompass how to it feels to be freed from the Moriah Mills ridiculousness.

Twitter Rejoices

Hopefully, Zion Williamson can rest just a bit easier knowing that Mills can no longer hurt him from afar. Whether or not this keeps up, remains to be seen. Mills still has her TikTok account, which is now making its way into everyone’s algorithm. No matter what, Zion will have other things to worry about, such as his standing with the New Orleans Pelicans. The team is looking to make some deals ahead of the draft, and Zion is part of the rumor mill. Let us know your thoughts on all of this, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the sports world.

