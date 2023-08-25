Moriah Mills Performs NSFW NPC Stream On TikTok

Moriah Mills is back. The adult actress and alleged Zion Williamson paramour came roaring back into the public consciousness by jumping on the ever-popular NPC trend on TikTok. The trend sees users behaving like an NPC (non-playable character), performing repetitive actions and repeating the same line of dialogue. The trend was popularized by PinkyDoll but has quickly spread across the platform.

One clip from Mills’ stream in particular is going viral. Dressed in a tight pink cardigan, Mills leans into the camera and says “I got extra pepperoni for your pizza” before sucking from a small bottle in front of her. She then proceeds to make a number of sounds simulating oral sex before saying “no more ice cream” in a sexually aroused voice. The “no more ice cream” line is in reference to PinkyDoll’s now-famous catchphrase. In short, Mills removed any of the NSFW subtext from the trend and went straight to being lewd on camera. Love it or hate it, it appeared to be working as numerous viewers could be seen tipping her.

Social Media Roasts Moriah Mills NPC Stream

Moriah Mills on Tiktok working hard for her coin…..don’t fumble the bag next time 😂 pic.twitter.com/RdSelGxsxf — POLO THE VOICE (@Billionairepolo) August 25, 2023

Despite the apparent financial success, social media was less than impressed with the clip. “Moriah mills needs to be checked into a mental health hospital ASAP 😭😭😭😭,” one X user captioned the video. “Zion really broke Moriah Mills…” added another. In fact, the “Zion broke Moriah Mills” sentiment was one that could be seen multiple times online. “Moriah Mills is NOT a real person,” another user exclaimed.

As for Zion Williamson, he continues to prepare for the start of the NBA season. Contrary to the reports that swirled at the height of his drama with Mills, Williamson was not traded. The Pelicans begin their season at Memphis on October 25. However, fans will have to wait to see Williamson battle it out with Ja Morant. The battle of the two young stars will not occur until at least December, as Morant serves a 25-game suspension for flashing a gun on Instagram earlier this year. How do you think think Zion will do this year? Let us know in the comments.

