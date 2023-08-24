GloRilla Uploads Picture Of Her Engaging In Sexual Acts On Her Social Media

GloRilla displays many attributes on her social media and in her music: confidence, body positivity, free-spiritedness, and a total aversion to what people think of her. Sometimes, that results in brash comments, great tracks, and every once in a while, some truly lewd content on the Internet. Moreover, the Memphis rapper recently posted what seems to be a picture of a man going down on her on an apartment balcony. It seems like these kinds of posts generate just as much attention for Glo as her debut album announcement. But, at the end of the day, she’s just posting what she wants, and probably doesn’t mean for anyone to take it as seriously as they are.

“This is the world we live in, classless,” one indignant user wrote under coverage of the post. “That’s a vibe,” another commented simply, with another adding “Get it sis! I can’t even be mad at her lol.” Of course, content like this divides fans into clout-chasing accusations and “live your best life”-type comments. Regardless, since she’s at the top of the rising rap game, GloRilla can pretty much do whatever she wants as long as she stays in the conversation.

GloRilla Performing During Lil Baby's Tour

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 05: Rapper GloRilla performs onstage at Crypto.com Arena on August 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

Furthermore, this is far from the first time that the 24-year-old caught flack or attention for her posts, openness, or lifestyle. For example, she recently told young women to stay “toxic” in their 20s, which many people thought wasn’t exactly the best message to send to the kids. Still, it’s easy to take comments like that out of context, especially with a term as broad as “toxic behavior.” Sometimes that can include sexual stuff, or it can be something as simple as partying and not being afraid to get wild. Maybe she should tone down the tire-slashing talk, though.

Meanwhile, with her debut album on the way, the “Lick Or Sum” MC is poised to stay at the top of the rap game. While she might not have another hit quite like “F.N.F. (Let’s Go),” it’s best not to just replicate tried and true formulas. She can clearly bring something else to the table, and we wouldn’t be surprised if another hit takes her to the next level. On that note, log back into HNHH for the latest news and updates on GloRilla.

