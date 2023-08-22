GloRilla Tells Her Female Fans To Live It Up In Their 20s

GloRilla is back with some more life advice for her fans and women across the world. The Tennessee rapper back in November 2022, around the release of her EP, Anyway, Life’s Great, dropped some knowledge about money. On the song “Get That Money” she raps, “Don’t be scared to ask that n**** for some money, ask that n**** for some money… You better get that motherfuckin’ money (Oh, yeah).” Comedian DC Youngfly hilariously responded to those lyrics on Twitter.

“Fellas don’t be scared to ask for her tax money and her job check for the next 5 years!!!! TELL HER YOU WANT THAT S*** SOON AS IT CLEAR!!!She won’t hesitate to ask you for no Digaling.” Now, in 2023, GloRilla is offering some similar advice to the women in her age group. Recently, the 24-year-old hopped on her Instagram live that is now gone, telling all the ladies out there to live their best lives while they are still youthful.

GloRilla Shares Her “Wisdom”: Watch

The first 30 seconds in this video above details it all. GloRilla starts her spiel by saying, “Be toxic for the rest of your 20s. You only get one life. Live your Toxic 20s,” she says. “Don’t get in your 30s thinking you could just go slashing tires and doing all this crazy s***. You too old for that now, you too mature. Be toxic for the rest of your 20s.” It is advice that has become very prominent in the world today, especially from younger female celebrities. However, advice like this is a double-edge sword, what do you think?

