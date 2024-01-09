GloRilla's Celibacy Update Has People Growing Tired Of Her Comments About Relationships

GloRilla is one of the more outspoken figures in this new wave of rap talent. The gritty Memphis, Tennessee femcee is one of the top-flight names from there. Her audience has continuously grown with her ability to make pure trap bangers and provide fun features. She was nominated for several awards last year for her singles and project Anyways, Life's Great... Even with all of that success, GloRilla is starting to gain more and more haters. Some of it is due to some lackluster tracks such as "Cha Cha Cha." It is also credited to the fact that she dishes out questionable opinions about relationships.

During the latter half of 2023, she went semi-viral for her comments about being toxic in your 20s. Some laughed it off, but others tore into the 27-year-old. Additionally, she encouraged her lady supports to never show favoritism to one man. "Ladies, don't show favoritism among your n****s. Because as soon as your favorite n**** mad, he gon be cursing your other n****s out just for a motherf****r saying good morning!"

Fans Have Had Enough Of GloRilla

Now, Glo is back it again. On Twitter she had a little back-and-forth with Sexyy Red about her celibacy journey. It is a New Year's resolution of hers to go without sex for 90 days. She claims that the itch has gotten so bad in the first nine days. So much so, that she is losing her sight. "Started my 90-day celibacy lil s*** for new year’s or wtv, I’m on da 9th day & my vision blurry af !!!!! Send help." People have had just about enough of this, though. One goes, "It’s kinda crazy how far gone society is." Another writes, "That’s not celibate then sis." Maybe this will change Glo's views on dating?

What are your initial thoughts on these latest comments from GloRilla about her celibacy journey? Do you think she gives good advice about relationships and dating? Are situationships one of the biggest issues within this generation? What are your opinions on the dating market in its current state? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your hottest takes in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding GloRilla. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on around the music world.

