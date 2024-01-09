Skepta's Single Artwork Has Fans Accusing Him Of Making A Distasteful Holocaust Reference

Skepta is arguably the most widely respected rapper from the United Kingdom. He has built a great career for himself not only as an influential spitter but also as a house DJ. It has been nearly five years since the release of his last solo album, Ignorance Is Bliss. However, that drought is coming to an end this year. Just a little over a week ago, Skepta revealed that he was going to be putting out a new album.

It is going to be called Knife And Fork. In addition to that, Skepta also announced the lead single, "Gas Me Up (Diligent)" will be out on January 26. Well, he has given us another update by unveiling the artwork. Skepta did so on his social media recently. "GAS ME UP (DILIGENT)Artwork by @gabrielomoses * link in my bio *" While this is all exciting, it is leaving a sour taste in a lot of people's mouths.

Read More: 21 Savage Confirms Release Date And Reveals Cover Art For "American Dream" Album

Skepta Is Putting Himself In Dangerous Territory

As you can see the art features the backs of people's shaved heads. They all appear to be on their knees as well. This is drawing some comparisons to one of the most tragic events in human history, The Holocaust. As you can imagine, people are linking this to Kanye West's many hurtful comments toward the Jewish community that landed him in a lot of issues. Skepta could be hurdling toward a certain fate now too. One person says, "thought this was Ye's page for a second.." Another adds, "Ye Executive on this one?!?!"

What are your initial thoughts on this brand-new cover art and single announcement from Skepta? Do you think he is in album mode? Are the Holocaust comparisons justified, why or why not? What kind of statement do you think he is trying to make with this artwork? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your hottest takes in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Skepta. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on around the music world.

Read More: Teyana Taylor Affirms That Ex-Husband Iman Shumpert Is Either Under The Influence Or High When Watching Their Kids