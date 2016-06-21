Wanna know how Skepta did it with no label, no A-list songs?

Boy better know a thing like that; Skepta’s elevator to the top is already too high up to catch, and these hanger-ons are getting steadily shaken off. It was a long journey to this point for the London-rapper/producer/activist, a man far too proud to cut any corners or sell himself out one iota. Beginning his career in 2003, the world-renowned Grime MC steadily built his own hype with his collective and label Boy Better Know. Pushed forward by his international Drake-sampling banger “Shutdown,” Skepta released his fourth LP Konnichiwa in May 2016 to critical acclaim.