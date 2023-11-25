Skepta Teams Up With 19-Year-Old Producer, Ryder, For "48 Hours" EP

Skepta's career is one of diversity and adaptability. The Tottenham rapper and DJ has experimented a lot over his roughly two-decade-long run in the hip-hop industry. From grime, and trap, to EDM even, the man has many tools in the tool belt. Back in mid-October, the 41-year-old put out a single that saw him bring a new twist to an Amy Winehouse classic, "Tears Dry On Their Own." The track was retitled as "Can't Play Myself (A Tribute To Amy)."

That was the most recent addition to Skepta's new house-focused label, Más Tiempo. The entertainment group is a joint effort with a familiar face from Boy Better Know, Jammer. With all of that going on, he has not been able to put a lot of energy into his solo career. It has been four years since his last effort, Ignorance is Bliss. But, he seems to getting back into it a bit by teaming up with a rising producer, Ryder.

Listen To 48 Hours By Ryder And Skepta

The 19-year-old hails from Kingston upon Hull, which is located in England. According to NME, he got a little TikTok virality after posting a rendition of one of Skepta's cuts. Ryder went in and redid "Text Me Back" from Konnichiwa. That led to the two talents connecting to come out with a new EP, 48 Hours. There are two new songs, "All Alone" and "For You" with extra vocals from Dré Six. After that are tracks titled "#skeptacore." There are three parts and one of them sees a twist on "Bullet From A Gun." The beats provide some extra emotional weight to match the deep-cutting lyrics from Skepta. It is worth a serious listen.

What are your initial thoughts on this brand-new EP from Ryder and Skepta, 48 Hours? Which tracks are you enjoying the most so far? Out of the three renditions of classic Skepta tracks, which one did Ryder recreate best? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your hottest takes in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around Skepta and Ryder. Furthermore, stay with us for all of the best project drops too.

48 Hours Tracklist:

