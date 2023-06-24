ASAP Rocky’s 2018 track alongside English artist Skepta, “Praise The Lord (Da Shine),” has reached a new streaming milestone. The song, which appears on ASAP Rocky’s album Testing, has officially hit 1 billion streams on Spotify according to UK Rap Daily. Listeners clearly dig the collab, which features vocals and production from the UK artist. Following it’s release, the track quickly became a fan favorite. The duo also dropped a ’90s-inspired accompanying music video to the song in June of 2018.

Following the release of the collaboration, ASAP Rocky discussed how the track was created. He revealed that the pair were tripping on acid while they worked on the track, giving listeners some insight to the experimental bars. “We was all in London at my spot,” he began the story, “Skeppy came through.” He continued, telling Genius, “I have this psychedelic professor, he studies in LSD. I had him come through and kinda record and monitor us to actually test the product while being tested on. We did the rhymes all tripping balls bro. N***as was high.”

“Praise The Lord (Da Shine)”

Aside from the recent streaming feat, ASAP Rocky also got fans talking this week when he appeared to hint at another major milestone. Rihanna attended his Cannes performance earlier this week, where the rapper referred to her as his wife. “I’d like to dedicate this song to my beautiful wife in the motherf*cking building!,” he said during the show. However, a report by RadarOnline last month claimed the couple have no plans to tie the knot any time soon. “Rocky would get married tomorrow if Rihanna would agree — but she doesn’t see the sense in it!” a source claiming to be close to the couple revealed.

According to reports, “Rihanna knows if they decided to marry, she would need a team of lawyers to work months on a prenup.” The source continued, adding, “Frankly, she doesn’t have the stomach for it.” They went on to report that, “Rocky insists he loves Rihanna unconditionally and isn’t after her money — and she believes him. But she’s no fool when it comes to cash.”

