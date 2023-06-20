It feels like just yesterday when Rihanna broke the news of her second pregnancy to the world, but really it’s already been over four months since her legendary Super Bowl Halftime show. As expected, she followed in her own footsteps for round two, putting her baby bump on display in a selection of incredible outfits to help redefine maternity style for the modern woman. Some of them have been her take inspiration from boyfriend and baby daddy ASAP Rocky, while others are much more feminine and flirtatious.

For her most recent outing, Rihanna returned to Paris with the Testing rapper to celebrate their friend Pharrell Williams. The Virginia native made his Louis Vuitton menswear debut today and had plenty of famous faces in attendance to cheer him on. Among them were Jay-Z and Beyonce, Zendaya, and Megan Thee Stallion. While the Carters looked nothing less than regal in their fancy outfits, Rocky and his “Fashion Killa” captured more of a street-style vibe in their all-blue ensembles.

Rihanna and Rocky Return to Paris

For his part, the soon-to-be father of two paired his denim LV jacket with jean shorts and tall white crew socks. His accessories definitely complete the look, consisting of various necklaces, sunglasses, and a comfy beanie on his head. Rihanna donned an oversized jumpsuit with a block pattern displayed across the denim. She kept the front undone, leaving her growing belly on display under a sports bra in the same design as her outfit. Like Rocky, she too wears a hat on her head. The couple is currently being praised (as per usual) online for their boundless creativity.

Elsewhere in the news, ASAP Rocky celebrated his second Father’s Day this past Sunday, and his last with only one child. In his commemorative photo dump, the New Yorker shared several adorable photos and videos of little RZA, as well as a glimpse into his life at home with Rihanna. See it all for yourself at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

