There’s been a clear maturing in ASAP Rocky since he assumed the role of a father last May. Both he and Rihanna have acknowledged this growth, as have fans who are glad to see the East Coast icon looking happier than ever before. While he’s been on daddy duty, new music arrivals from Rocky have been few and far between, though listeners are holding out hope that he’ll drop something noteworthy on us in the near future. On Friday (June 30), we got unofficial confirmation that something is in the works. The lyricist was out in Barbados, mingling with locals while apparently filming a music video.

In one clip making rounds online, Rocky wears countless cold chains stacked around his neck over a white tee. Around him, a group of men excitedly cheer, looking somewhat similar to the ASAP Mob star (minus the bling). This could be intentional, as we previously saw him sprinting through Paris in Timbs in a crowd of men, also dressed in a similar fashion to him at the time.

ASAP Rocky is Outside in Barbados

Videos obtained by TMZ show Rocky rewarding those who came out to help him with his project. He handed them cash and hung out for a bit to snap photos for Instagram which have already begun circulating. Rihanna wasn’t spotted on set, though she did look stunning in a green mini-dress earlier this week when she and her man’s flight first touched down in Barbados.

The last single we got from ASAP Rocky, “Same Problems?” arrived in mid-January, meanwhile, the last album he gave us, TESTING, landed in 2018. Fans are obviously thirsty for more new music from the New Yorker, but while they wait, they’ve been reflecting on his discography. Read more about which of his past collaborations recently reached a major streaming milestone at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

