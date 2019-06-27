barbados
- MusicDJ Khaled Visits Rihanna's Childhood Neighborhood In BarbadosThe New Orleans music mogul spoke to folks in the community and wanted to stop by to "breathe the same air" that RiRi grew up in.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureRihanna's Cousin Tanella Alleyne Dead In Barbados Years After Brother's Fatal ShootingTavon Alleyne lost his life six years ago, and now Rih's family is mourning the sudden death of his sister, Tanella.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureRihanna Beats The Barbados Heat By Making Snowcones With Her Baby Bump Out: VideoElsewhere on the island, ASAP Rocky spent time with locals while filming a music video.By Hayley Hynes
- StreetwearASAP Rocky Dons Stacks On Stacks Of Gold Chains While Filming Video With Locals In BarbadosRocky and Rihanna flew to her home country earlier this month as they await the arrival of their second child.By Hayley Hynes
- StreetwearRihanna & ASAP Rocky Fly To Barbados For A Baecation After Turning Heads In ParisThe pair packed on plenty of PDA while visiting Rih's birth country.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsRihanna & A$AP Rocky's Wedding Will Take Place In Barbados, Sources SayInsiders have also revealed that the 35-year-old reportedly wants to have a total of three or four children.By Hayley Hynes
- GramRihanna Shares Celebratory Post For First National Heroes Day In BarbadosRihanna celebrated her first National Heroes Day as a National Hero of Barbados.By Jordan Schenkman
- MusicPolice Use Battering Ram To Search A$AP Rocky's Home After LAX ArrestPolice have reportedly left A$AP Rocky's home with a box of evidence. By Aron A.
- CrimeA$AP Rocky Arrested At LAX Over Alleged Shooting: ReportA$AP Rocky was arrested at LAX after spending a weekend with Rihanna in Barbados.By Alexander Cole
- StreetwearRihanna & A$AP Rocky Spotted Practicing PDA In Barbados After Breakup Rumours SurfaceRiRi and Rocky appear to be taking a baecation to her homeland amid the chaos. By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsRihanna & A$AP Rocky Travel To Barbados Following Infidelity RumorsRihanna and A$AP Rocky were seen traveling to Barbados after rumors of infidelity surfaced online, this week.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureRihanna Responds To Being Named National Hero Of BarbadosRihanna is just the 11th person to receive these honors, and the first since 1998. By Taylor McCloud
- RandomBarbados Declares Rihanna To Be An Official National HeroThe singer attended a ceremony with the Prince of Wales as Barbados cuts ties with the British and removes the Queen as the head of state.By Erika Marie
- RelationshipsA$AP Rocky & Rihanna's New PDA Pictures Have People Feeling EnviousEveryone wants to be A$AP Rocky after those pictures with Rihanna were posted this week.By Alex Zidel
- RelationshipsRihanna & A$AP Rocky Display PDA On A BoatRihanna and A$AP Rocky got pretty close during their boat trip in Barbados.By Alex Zidel
- RelationshipsRihanna & A$AP Rocky Get Close During Barbados Christmas GetawayRihanna & A$AP Rocky seem to be having a great Christmas together.By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureRihanna Spotted By A Fan In A Random Barbados Gas StationRihanna was spotted by a fan in a random Barbardian gas station.By Veracia Ankrah
- MusicDrake Visits Barbados, Hangs Out In Front Of Rihanna's Childhood HomeDrake is having the time of his life on the Caribbean island.By Erika Marie
- MusicRihanna's Jamaican Navy Are Trying To Steal Her From BarbadosJamaicans are wild.By Chantilly Post
- RelationshipsRihanna's Back From Barbados To Spend Quality Time With Billionaire BoyfriendIt's a family ting. By Chantilly Post
- Pop CultureRihanna & Her Father Hug It Out In Barbados After Exploitation LawsuitRihanna & Ronald look to be on good terms. By Chantilly Post
- SportsKawhi Leonard Is Having A Blast In Barbados With His GirlfriendKawhi is clearing his head before making the biggest decision of his career.By Alexander Cole