DJ Khaled Visits Rihanna's Childhood Neighborhood In Barbados

DJ Khaled is in family vacation mode, and it seems like he thought that Barbados would be a great place to celebrate the holiday season. He seems quite right, as new social media videos he shared show a beautiful day at the Caribbean island nation. Not only that, but the We The Best Music mogul took some time to pass through his frequent collaborator Rihanna's childhood neighborhood. There, he spoke to locals and remarked how special it was to "breathe the same air" she breathed in her youth and witness where she flies kites. Overall, the New Orleans native seemed appreciative of the opportunity, and their history together indicates how much it means to him.

For example, this is what he had to say to Rihanna before her Super Bowl Halftime Show this year. "RiRi, I love you so much,” DJ Khaled told Page Six. “Congratulations in advance. They changed the name of Super Bowl. It’s called ‘RiRi Super Bowl.’ I’mma have my airhorn ready and I’m going to order me a cheeseburger well done. I'mma sit back, relax, watch the show... come on! It's Super Bowl! I’m coming as a fan and Rihanna’s my sister. I can’t wait to see it. I’m here to support. We’re all winners."

DJ Khaled Visits "Rihanna Drive" In Barbados

Of course, Rihanna may be an international superstar, but she still has very strong ties to her home. Unfortunately, recent news around this is less heartening, as a cousin of hers recently passed away. But for the most part, the superstar singer is more prone to share the beautiful things to find within Barbados and represent it with much pride. She and her boo A$AP Rocky, plus their kids, have really enjoyed their vacations there, and luxuries aside, we wish her family the best amid this difficult time.

Meanwhile, we wonder if Khaled will model for the Bad Gal's clothing line again, or if they have more songs on the way. Everyone's begging for new music from her, so we'd happily take any guest verse, chorus, or full song to hold us over for her new album. Hopefully things pan out in 2024. For more news and the latest updates on DJ Khaled and Rihanna, stay up to date on HNHH.

