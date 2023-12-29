DJ Khaled Flexes A Sun Tanning Session On A Private Jet

DJ Khaled lives a very lavish life, one that he never shies away from when it comes to his social media presence. Most recently, he showed off what a great time his family is having during this holiday season, showing off his kids' new go-karts. Now, the We The Best Music mogul has a new flex: being able to sun tan from the comfort of his private jet, miles and miles high up in the sky. "Sun tanning, Why wait to get a sun tan?" he captioned a picture of him hit by the rays from his seat's window. "Family vacation, THANK YOU GOD."

However, it's not all about the money, the luxuries, and the privileges for the New Orleans native. Moreover, he's as big of a flexer as he is a family man, and when he can combine both without depending on his wealth, he's the happiest man in the world. For example, DJ Khaled expressed immense pride at his son Asahd receiving the "Student of the Month" award at his school, and celebrated with his loved ones as such. If you couldn't already tell by his album covers and titles, few things hold as special of a place in his heart as his immediate circle.

DJ Khaled Sun Tans On Private Jet

In other news, the 48-year-old also contributed in a big way to another massive artist's chaotic album rollout. In fact, one could argue that this partnership ended up being the best part of this whole process. DJ Khaled brought Kanye West out as his special guest for his set in Miami, and he performed "Can't Tell Me Nothing" and "Runaway" for the wild crowd. This was amid Ye's stay in Miami for his listening party for his collab album with Ty Dolla $ign, Vultures.

Meanwhile, Khaled is also just as prone to look back at past blessings as he is to celebrate his current ones. For his wife's birthday, he shared some wholesome throwback pics to commemorate their bond and wish many more great years ahead. We return the sentiment, and look forward to seeing what other displays of grandeur, fun, and family come in 2024. On that note, log back into HNHH for the latest news and updates on DJ Khaled.

