DJ Khaled Shows Off His Kids Enjoying Their Christmas Go-Karts

Christmas was earlier this week and plenty of rappers and celebrities have taken the opportunity to show love to their families. Boosie Badazz took to Instagram to reveal that he gave away seven Rolex watches and nearly $50k to various family members. But for celebs with young children, they just can't wait to share the enjoyment their kids are getting from their Christmas gifts. DJ Khaled is unsurprisingly among them. The producer is notoriously fond of his two children frequently shouting them out in his music.

That's why fans were expecting some content from Khaled surrounding Christmas with his family and he delivered. He shared a video to Instagram of his two children playing with go-karts they got as presents. In the clip, they're driving around in the rapper's driveway, though their handle on how to actually operate the go-karts seems a bit shaky. Khaled himself narrates the video hilarious cheering both of his children on. Check out the full video below.

DJ Khaled Gifts His Kids Go-Karts

In the comments, fans praise Khaled as a consistently strong example of fatherhood. "Love him or hate him he’s a W parent" one of the top comments on the post reads. Most of the other comments are debating Khaled's faith and nationality. Despite being Palestinian, he's been very quiet about the ongoing conflict in the region with Israel. He's also proclaimed to be a Muslim in the past which has many wondering why he's celebrating Christmas.

This isn't even the first time this month that Khaled has celebrated his children. Video made the rounds last week of him being an ecstatic father. The moment captured Asahd winning a student of the month award at school which Khaled was absolutely giddy over. Khaled famously named his 2019 album after his song, appropriately titling it Father Of Asahd. What do you think of the adorable new video of DJ Khaled's children playing with their Christmas gift go-karts? Let us know in the comment section below.

