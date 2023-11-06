DJ Khaled’s New Album Is A “Masterpiece,” Shyne Proclaims

DJ Khaled's upcoming new album is slowly but surely building up a lot of anticipation, both from fans and artists alike. Moreover, he recently met up with Shyne, the powerful, influential, and magnanimous rapper and then politician from Belize who has inspired and impacted so many. In an Instagram post commemorating their meetup, he spoke on the We The Best Music mogul's upcoming project. "Always good to spend time with my brother @djkhaled," the 44-year-old expressed. "His new album is a masterpiece [infinity symbol]. We are the light….building bridges…..spreading love…. rejecting hate….unified in our prayers for peace and an end to war [prayer hands emoji]."

Furthermore, these two actually share quite the strong bond, one that's sure to develop in the coming years, too. After all, DJ Khaled will produce a documentary on Shyne's life, which will demonstrate one of hip-hop's most unique adjacent stories. In addition, reports indicated that Roc Nation will also help bring this story to life, which is a very exciting prospect and a great way of balancing mainstream appeal with something more meaningful. No matter who you're the bigger fan of in this team-up, there's plenty of reason to be excited for these big industry moves.

However, DJ Khaled might be working towards a big release soon, but he has some social media acts- or lack of them- to handle first. For those unaware, he faces a lot of criticism and warranted outrage for refusing to speak out on the Israel-Palestine conflict that's spiraling into destruction right now. Many especially hold the artist accountable given his Palestinian heritage, a community that has been under the heel of corrupt governments and cultural erasure turned genocide for decades. The least people expect is a call for a ceasefire with his massive platform and his own experience, but there's still radio silence on that front from him.

Meanwhile, hopefully that changes soon, even if many might consider it to be too little, too late. Maybe he even got to discuss this with the political figure during this meeting, who is very outspoken on his beliefs and principles. Either way, the New Orleans-born star has a lot on his mind to navigate, and this positive reinforcement might inspire him to do the right thing. On that note, keep checking in with HNHH for the latest news and updates on Shyne and DJ Khaled.

