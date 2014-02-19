Hate it or love it, DJ Khaled is an undeniable presence in the rap game, both for his inescapable “we the best” ad-lib and his tendency to bring superstars together on hit records. On top of managing his We The Best record label (home to Ace Hood, Mavado and Vado), he’s also a radio host on Miami’s urban music radio station WEDR as well as Terror Squad’s official DJ.

Throughout the course of his career, he’s worked with Kanye West, T-Pain, Akon, Lil Wayne, Birdman, Dr. Dre, Nas, Plies, The Game, Rick Ross, Ma$e, Wale, Big Sean, Meek Mill, Chris Brown, Drake, Busta Rhymes, Ludacris, Jim Jones, Brisco, T.I., Fat Joe, Jadakiss, John Legend, Bun B, Pitbull, Nicki Minaj, Lil Boosie, Trick Daddy, Young Jeezy and more, and has organized countless posse cuts, which is perhaps what he’s best known for.

Most recently, he released his album Suffering From Success, which met with lukewarm reviews and sales (having been preceded by an elaborate publicity stunt, that being his marriage proposal to Nicki Minaj). Despite this, he continues to strive to be the absolute best, and we’d expect nothing less.