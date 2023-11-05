“DJ Khaled Is A B*tch” Becomes Viral Pro-Palestine Sentiment Amid Rapper’s Silence On Middle East Conflict

The internet continues to hate on DJ Khaled for remaining silent on the Israel-Palestine conflict. It has been nearly a month since an incursion into Israel by the militant organization Hamas led to a full-scale war between Israel and the two enclaves that form Palestine. While other celebrities who initially remained silent have since spoken out, Khaled - who is Palestinian - has not formally spoken about the war. Furthermore, this has led to criticism from the likes of DJ Vlad, who said that Khaled's voice would be "powerful."

Things reached a fervor pitch this weekend after a image of a woman holding a Khaled-oriented sign at a pro-Palestinian march in Paris went viral. The perfectly-framed image sees the woman looking directly at the camera while holding a handwritten sign. Reading "DJ Khaled is a b-tch", the sign became a major rallying cry. This weekend saw millions of people around the world marching in solidarity with Palestine and amplifying calls for a ceasefire.

Israel-Palestine: Latest Updates

This week will mark one month since the deadly Hamas incursion into southern Israel that led to all-out war. With the Palestinian death toll alone nearing 10,000, the past week has been focused on calls for a ceasefire. As Israeli troops surrounded Gaza City, reports emerged of the US warning Israel that there was an expiration date on their support. With public support in the US for Israel rapidly eroding, State Department officials reportedly told Israel that they could not unequivocally support them forever.

Meanwhile, scores of reports of atrocities against civilians continue to flood in. Earlier in the week, the story of an Israeli airstrike targeting an ambulance went viral. Israeli sources made unsubstantiated claims that Hamas was using the ambulance to move military equipment. Elsewhere, many were left dead on November 5 after multiple airstrikes on a refugee camp in Gaza. Additionally, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken also traveled to Iran. His hope is to stop the conflict from spilling over into other parts of the region.

