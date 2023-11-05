Macklemore Speaks At “Free Palestine” Rally In D.C.: “This Is A Genocide”

Macklemore labeled Israel's treatment of Palestinians a "genocide" while speaking at a "Free Palestine" rally in Washington D.C. on Saturday. The demonstration was held in protest of Israel’s latest retaliation for Hamas' terror attacks on October 7, which killed more than 1,400 people. In response, Israel's military has killed over 9,000 people living in Gaza, including large percentages of women and children, all according to reports from CNN.

“I didn’t expect to be on a microphone,” Macklemore told the crowd, as noted by Billboard. “There are thousands of people here more qualified to speak on the issue of a free Palestine than myself. But I will say this: They told me to be quiet. They told me to do my research, to go back, that it’s too complex to say something, right? To be silent in this moment. In the last three weeks, I’ve gone back and I’ve done some research … I’m teachable. I don’t know enough. But I know enough that this is a genocide.”

Macklemore Performs At Lollapalooza

BERLIN, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 10: Macklemore performs live on stage during a concert at day 2 of Lollapalooza Berlin 2023 at Olympiapark on September 10, 2023 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Gina Wetzler/Redferns)

Saturday isn't the first time Macklemore has spoken out on the issue. On October 19, he also released a statement on social media. He wrote at the time: “I have been in fear. I have felt a literal lump in my throat and I cannot stay silent any longer. I condemn the murder of any human. The bombings, kidnappings and murder of the Israeli people carried out by Hamas was horrific in every way imaginable. My heart deeply hurts for the Israelis that lost loved ones to such an abomination. As a father I cannot imagine if one my kids was at that festival, or was still missing after being kidnapped. It is absolutely unfathomable. But killing innocent humans in retaliation as collective punishment is not the answer. That is why I am supporting the people around the world who are calling for a ceasefire.”

Macklemore speaks at the “Free Palestine” rally in DC: “They told me to do my research, that it’s too complex, to be silent … In the last 3 weeks, I’ve gone back & I have done some research, I don’t know everything, but I know enough to know that this is a genocide.” pic.twitter.com/QQcjZQcSFQ — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) November 4, 2023

Macklemore is far from the first voice in the music industry to speak out on the conflict. After being criticized for his silence, Drake recently signed a letter penned to President Joe Biden calling for a ceasefire in the region.

