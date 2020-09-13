rally
- PoliticsDonald Trump Announces Rally On Anniversary Of January 6 Capitol Attack“It wasn’t nearly as big of a deal as it was made out to be," Thad Nearmyer, Chairman of Iowa's republican party claims.By Caroline Fisher
- PoliticsLil Pump Gets Shoutout From Donald Trump At Florida Rally: WatchTrump still loves Pump.By Alexander Cole
- PoliticsMacklemore Speaks At "Free Palestine" Rally In D.C.: "This Is A Genocide"Macklemore voiced his support for Palestine at a rally in D.C. on Saturday.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureShanquella Robinson Rally In Charlotte Calls For Justice In Ongoing Death InvestigationThe late 25-year-old's parents have spoken with various news outlets about how they're coping with their tragic loss.By Hayley Hynes
- PoliticsDonald Trump Brags About Being "The Most Honest Human Being God Has Ever Created"Donald Trump claimed to be the "most honest human being" ever created on Saturday.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsMartin Luther King Jr.'s Family Organizes Voting Rights Rally In ArizonaMartin Luther King Jr.'s family organized a rally in support of voting rights over the weekend.By Cole Blake
- Politics"Justice For J6" Rally At Capitol Draws Underwhelming CrowdThe Justice for J6 rally held in support of the rioters arrested on January 6th saw a much smaller turnout than expected.By Cole Blake
- Politics"White Lives Matter" Rallies Taking Place On Sunday Have Americans NervousWhite Lives Matter enthusiasts in California highlight the rallies. By Karlton Jahmal
- PoliticsANTIFA & Black Lives Matter Protesters Clash With Proud Boys At Pro-Trump Rally In D.C.Almost two dozen people were arrested. By Karlton Jahmal
- Sports"LeBron Sucks" Chant Infiltrates Donald Trump RallyThe President riled up his supporters while speaking ill of LeBron James.By Alexander Cole
- PoliticsLil Pump Goes To A Trump RallyLil Pump continues his support of Donald Trump, going to a Trump rally last night.By Alex Zidel
- PoliticsOffset's Jewelry Seems To Get Joe Biden's ApprovalOffset endorses Joe Biden, sharing a photo of the presidential hopeful hanging out with himself and Common in Georgia. By Aron A.
- PoliticsDonald Trump Says Democrats Only Chance At Winning "Is To Cheat On The Ballots"Donald Trump says the only chance Democrats have to win the election is to cheat.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsDonald Trump Holds Indoor Rally, Directly Violating Nevada's Pandemic GuidelinesDonald Trump is holding his first indoor rally since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. By Cole Blake