Police Arrest Man With Guns And A High Capacity Magazine Outside Donald Trump Rally In California

Authorities in Coachella Valley, California seemingly thwarted another assassination attempt on Donald Trump after arresting a man allegedly found to be carrying multiple guns and a high-capacity magazine outside of his rally over the weekend. They charged him with possession of a loaded firearm and possession of a high-capacity magazine.
Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco discussed the arrest at a press conference on Sunday. "The way it worked yesterday is only people that were allowed inside the perimeter, the outside perimeter, inside a vehicle was if you lived there or if you had documentation that said you were going to this rally," Bianco said, as noted by CBS. He further explained that Miller "gave all indications that he belonged there," but authorities noticed his car was in disarray. They searched his vehicle and found him to be "illegally in possession of a shotgun, a loaded handgun, and a high-capacity magazine."
Donald Trump Speaks During Rally In Arizona
He further described Miller as a "lunatic" and an alleged member of Sovereign Citizens. "They are certainly considered a far-right group," Bianco said of the organization. "I wouldn't say it's a militant group. It's just a group that doesn't believe in government and government control." He added that he believes Miller intended to commit an assassination attempt on the former president.
As for whether he will face federal charges, the United States Attorney's Office said in a statement caught by CBS: "The U.S. Secret Service assesses that the incident did not impact protective operations and former President Trump was not in any danger. While no federal arrest has been made at this time, the investigation is ongoing." Be on the lookout for further updates on Donald Trump and the 2024 Presidential Election on HotNewHipHop.
