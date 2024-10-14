Police Arrest Man With Guns And A High Capacity Magazine Outside Donald Trump Rally In California

It appears another assassination attempt on Donald Trump has been thwarted.

Authorities in Coachella Valley, California seemingly thwarted another assassination attempt on Donald Trump after arresting a man allegedly found to be carrying multiple guns and a high-capacity magazine outside of his rally over the weekend. They charged him with possession of a loaded firearm and possession of a high-capacity magazine.

Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco discussed the arrest at a press conference on Sunday. "The way it worked yesterday is only people that were allowed inside the perimeter, the outside perimeter, inside a vehicle was if you lived there or if you had documentation that said you were going to this rally," Bianco said, as noted by CBS. He further explained that Miller "gave all indications that he belonged there," but authorities noticed his car was in disarray. They searched his vehicle and found him to be "illegally in possession of a shotgun, a loaded handgun, and a high-capacity magazine."

Donald Trump Speaks During Rally In Arizona

Former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Findlay Toyota Arena in Prescott Valley, Arizona, on October 13, 2024. (Photo by Caitlin O'Hara / AFP) (Photo by CAITLIN O'HARA/AFP via Getty Images)

He further described Miller as a "lunatic" and an alleged member of Sovereign Citizens. "They are certainly considered a far-right group," Bianco said of the organization. "I wouldn't say it's a militant group. It's just a group that doesn't believe in government and government control." He added that he believes Miller intended to commit an assassination attempt on the former president.