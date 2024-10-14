Police Arrest Man With Guns And A High Capacity Magazine Outside Donald Trump Rally In California

BYCole Blake338 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Former President Donald Trump Holds A Campaign Rally In Doral, Florida
DORAL, FLORIDA - JULY 09: Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at the Trump National Doral Golf Club on July 09, 2024 in Doral, Florida. Trump continues to campaign across the country. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
It appears another assassination attempt on Donald Trump has been thwarted.

Authorities in Coachella Valley, California seemingly thwarted another assassination attempt on Donald Trump after arresting a man allegedly found to be carrying multiple guns and a high-capacity magazine outside of his rally over the weekend. They charged him with possession of a loaded firearm and possession of a high-capacity magazine.

Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco discussed the arrest at a press conference on Sunday. "The way it worked yesterday is only people that were allowed inside the perimeter, the outside perimeter, inside a vehicle was if you lived there or if you had documentation that said you were going to this rally," Bianco said, as noted by CBS. He further explained that Miller "gave all indications that he belonged there," but authorities noticed his car was in disarray. They searched his vehicle and found him to be "illegally in possession of a shotgun, a loaded handgun, and a high-capacity magazine."

Read More: Joe Biden Breaks Silence On Donald Trump's Latest Assassination Attempt With Secret Service Suggestion

Donald Trump Speaks During Rally In Arizona

Former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Findlay Toyota Arena in Prescott Valley, Arizona, on October 13, 2024. (Photo by Caitlin O'Hara / AFP) (Photo by CAITLIN O'HARA/AFP via Getty Images)

He further described Miller as a "lunatic" and an alleged member of Sovereign Citizens. "They are certainly considered a far-right group," Bianco said of the organization. "I wouldn't say it's a militant group. It's just a group that doesn't believe in government and government control." He added that he believes Miller intended to commit an assassination attempt on the former president.

As for whether he will face federal charges, the United States Attorney's Office said in a statement caught by CBS: "The U.S. Secret Service assesses that the incident did not impact protective operations and former President Trump was not in any danger. While no federal arrest has been made at this time, the investigation is ongoing." Be on the lookout for further updates on Donald Trump and the 2024 Presidential Election on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: 50 Cent's "Many Men" Experiences Massive Streaming Increase Following Failed Trump Assassination Plot

[Via] [Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is currently an Editor at HotNewHipHop based out of Brooklyn, New York. He began working at the site as an intern back in 2018 while studying journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s graduated with a bachelor's degree and written extensively about a wide range of topics including pop culture, film &amp; television, politics, video games, sports, and much more. He’s also covered music festivals such as Gov. Ball and Rolling Loud. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Wednesday or on weekends. On the sports front, Cole’s a passionate NBA and NFL fan with his favorite teams being the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Lakers. He also roots for the Yankees whenever he finds himself at Yankee Stadium or the Red Storm when in the company of other SJU alumni. His favorite hip-hop artists are billy woods, Earl Sweatshirt, Cam’ron, MIKE, and Mach-Hommy.
...