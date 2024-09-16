Joe Biden Breaks Silence On Donald Trump's Latest Assassination Attempt With Secret Service Suggestion

Joe Biden says the Secret Service is going to need more help after Donald Trump survived yet another assassination attempt on Sunday afternoon. Biden addressed the incident while speaking with reporters outside of The White House on Monday morning. “One thing I want to make clear is: The Service needs more help. And I think Congress should respond to their need,” Biden said. He added that the organization, in the end, would “decide whether they need more personnel or not.”
It's the second time Biden has commented on the situation, having released a statement on Sunday as well. At that time, he wrote: "I am relieved that the former President is unharmed. There is an active investigation into this incident as law enforcement gathers more details about what happened. As I have said many times, there is no place for political violence or for any violence ever in our country, and I have directed my team to continue to ensure that Secret Service has every resource, capability and protective measure necessary to ensure the former President’s continued safety."
Read More: 50 Cent's "Many Men" Experiences Massive Streaming Increase Following Failed Trump Assassination Plot
Joe Biden Discusses The Latest Assassination Attempt Of Donald Trump
Trump had been golfing at his course in West Palm Beach, Florida when a shooter allegedly camped in the bushes with an AK-47. The man, Ryan Wesley Routh, is facing one count of possession of a firearm while a former felon and one count of possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number. He doesn't appear to be facing any further charges as he didn't fire any of the gunshots on Sunday. The reported gunfire was only from Secret Services members who spotted him.
It's the second time Trump has survived an apparent assassination attempt after Thomas Matthew Crooks shot at him during a rally in July. Be on the lookout for further updates on Joe Biden and Donald Trump on HotNewHipHop.