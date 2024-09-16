Joe Biden Breaks Silence On Donald Trump's Latest Assassination Attempt With Secret Service Suggestion

Joe Biden says Secret Service is going to need more help.

Joe Biden says the Secret Service is going to need more help after Donald Trump survived yet another assassination attempt on Sunday afternoon. Biden addressed the incident while speaking with reporters outside of The White House on Monday morning. “One thing I want to make clear is: The Service needs more help. And I think Congress should respond to their need,” Biden said. He added that the organization, in the end, would “decide whether they need more personnel or not.”

It's the second time Biden has commented on the situation, having released a statement on Sunday as well. At that time, he wrote: "I am relieved that the former President is unharmed. There is an active investigation into this incident as law enforcement gathers more details about what happened. As I have said many times, there is no place for political violence or for any violence ever in our country, and I have directed my team to continue to ensure that Secret Service has every resource, capability and protective measure necessary to ensure the former President’s continued safety."

UNITED STATES - SEPTEMBER 16: President Joe Biden speaks to reporters about the latest assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump, on the South Lawn of the White House before boarding Marine One en route to Philadelphia on Monday, September 16, 2024. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Trump had been golfing at his course in West Palm Beach, Florida when a shooter allegedly camped in the bushes with an AK-47. The man, Ryan Wesley Routh, is facing one count of possession of a firearm while a former felon and one count of possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number. He doesn't appear to be facing any further charges as he didn't fire any of the gunshots on Sunday. The reported gunfire was only from Secret Services members who spotted him.