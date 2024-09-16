Joe Biden Breaks Silence On Donald Trump's Latest Assassination Attempt With Secret Service Suggestion

BYCole Blake
President Biden Addresses NAACP Convention In Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 16: U.S. President Joe Biden speaks at the 115th NAACP National Convention at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center on July 16, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Biden returned to the campaign trail, delivering remarks at the NAACP convention today, and will tomorrow at the UnidosUS Annual Conference during a visit to the battleground state of Nevada. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
Joe Biden says Secret Service is going to need more help.

Joe Biden says the Secret Service is going to need more help after Donald Trump survived yet another assassination attempt on Sunday afternoon. Biden addressed the incident while speaking with reporters outside of The White House on Monday morning. “One thing I want to make clear is: The Service needs more help. And I think Congress should respond to their need,” Biden said. He added that the organization, in the end, would “decide whether they need more personnel or not.”

It's the second time Biden has commented on the situation, having released a statement on Sunday as well. At that time, he wrote: "I am relieved that the former President is unharmed. There is an active investigation into this incident as law enforcement gathers more details about what happened. As I have said many times, there is no place for political violence or for any violence ever in our country, and I have directed my team to continue to ensure that Secret Service has every resource, capability and protective measure necessary to ensure the former President’s continued safety."

Joe Biden Discusses The Latest Assassination Attempt Of Donald Trump

UNITED STATES - SEPTEMBER 16: President Joe Biden speaks to reporters about the latest assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump, on the South Lawn of the White House before boarding Marine One en route to Philadelphia on Monday, September 16, 2024. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Trump had been golfing at his course in West Palm Beach, Florida when a shooter allegedly camped in the bushes with an AK-47. The man, Ryan Wesley Routh, is facing one count of possession of a firearm while a former felon and one count of possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number. He doesn't appear to be facing any further charges as he didn't fire any of the gunshots on Sunday. The reported gunfire was only from Secret Services members who spotted him.

It's the second time Trump has survived an apparent assassination attempt after Thomas Matthew Crooks shot at him during a rally in July. Be on the lookout for further updates on Joe Biden and Donald Trump on HotNewHipHop.

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is currently an Editor at HotNewHipHop based out of Brooklyn, New York. He began working at the site as an intern back in 2018 while studying journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s graduated with a bachelor's degree and written extensively about a wide range of topics including pop culture, film &amp; television, politics, video games, sports, and much more. He’s also covered music festivals such as Gov. Ball and Rolling Loud. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Wednesday or on weekends. On the sports front, Cole’s a passionate NBA and NFL fan with his favorite teams being the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Lakers. He also roots for the Yankees whenever he finds himself at Yankee Stadium or the Red Storm when in the company of other SJU alumni. His favorite hip-hop artists are billy woods, Earl Sweatshirt, Cam’ron, MIKE, and Mach-Hommy.
