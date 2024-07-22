Plies Says Donald Trump Is "Scared Sh*tless" After Joe Biden's Decision To Step Down

Plies wants Kamala Harris to come out to Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" at the DNC.

Plies went off on Donald Trump and the mainstream media on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday night in response to Joe Biden's decision not to seek re-election in 2024. The 81-year-old withdrew from the race on Sunday, after weeks of reports that voices in the Democratic party were losing confidence in his ability to serve another four years. With his announcement, Biden endorsed Kamala Harris to take his place as the candidate to take on Donald Trump.

"This Was A SAD DAY For Mainstream Media & Everyone Else Who Took Pride In Beating Up On A 81yr Old Man. Who Had A Speech Impediment/Stuttering Disorder," Plies wrote. "Y’all Hoped It Never Ended. Y’all Treated Him Like The Convicted Felon & Treated The Convicted Felon Like He Was The President!"

Joe Biden Withdraws From 2024 Presidential Election

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 21: Correspondents use the White House Briefing Room to file reports of U.S. President Joe Biden's decision not to seek re-election on July 21, 2024 in Washington, DC. With four months until election day, Biden endorsed his running mate Vice President Kamala Harris to be the Democratic Party nominee. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

From there, he reacted to one of Donald Trump's posts on Truth Social in the wake of the news. "What I Told U He’s Scared Shitless!!" Plies wrote. "He’s A Unconfident, Pathological Liar. Who ONLY Experience Victories When He Manipulates The System (I.E SCOTUS & Judge Cannon). He Has To Lie & Sell U An Illusion In Hopes U Believe In Him!! He Only Wins When It’s Handle To Him! Comey 2016!"

Plies Speaks Out On Joe Biden Stepping Down

Plies has been vocal about his dislike for Donald Trump for years. Kodak Black recently asked him to cool it on the criticism in the wake of the assassination attempt against the former president. Be on the lookout for further updates on Plies and the 2024 Presidential Election on HotNewHipHop.