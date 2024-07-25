Plies Demands That White Men Vote For Kamala Harris During Election

Plies wants the favor returned.

Plies is voting for Kamala Harris. Not only that, but the rapper is demanding that anybody who is hesitant to back the Democratic nominee set their issues aside. Especially, it seems, if one is an older white man. Plies got on Instagram Live on July 24, and he claimed Black voters, especially women, have supported white men at the polls for long enough. He doesn't have time for anybody who is hesitant to return the favor come election day.

Plies started out by shooting down the debate as to whether America is ready for Black female President. "America there yet?," he mockingly asked. "It ain’t about if muthaf*ckin America there yet. It’s about if we muthaf*ckin there yet." The rapper proceeded to cite the decades of support that male candidates have gotten, and claimed it was time that women get their turn. "All these muthaf*ckin years a woman was able to vote for a muthaf*ckin man," he noted. "Especially a woman of color was able to vote for a white man."

Read More: Kodak Black Slams Plies Over Donald Trump Slander In Wake Of Assassination Attempt

Plies Previously Voiced Support For President Obama

As far as Plies is concerned, those who take issue with Kamala Harris are the problem. "Now all of a sudden it’s a muthaf*ckin problem for a white man to vote for a sista," he asserted. "What kind of sh*t is that? If that’s the case, the sista ain’t the muthaf*ckin problem. It’s muthaf*ckin him." Plies actually kept his political rant going on Twitter after posting his video. He took President Donald Trump to task for his track record of criminal activities. "U shouldn't be questioning nobody about nothing," he claimed.