T.I. and Charleston White have been butting heads ever since White called out Tip’s son, King Harris. The infamous YouTuber started this conflict on October 8 when he went on one of his signature rants. In the video, he threw shade towards King along with Boosie BadAzz’s son, Tootie Raw.

“Boosie, your boy don’t know how to fight,” he said at the time. “Neither do that T.I. little yellow motherf*cker, long-haired freak. That little motherf*cker don’t know how to fight, either. N*gga, y’all babies is rapper n*gga babies.”

The Young Harris seemed unbothered by the challenge and responded in kind.

“Charleston White, you’s a b*tch, boy,” King said. “We was ’bout to whoop your a** when you come back down here from telling. I can see you had a soft upbringing.”

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

White, claiming he told the police about King’s threat, blasted back at the 18-year-old. It was at this point that Clifford “T.I.” Harris decided to get involved.

“Just pull me up to speed on what some grown-a** muthaf*ckin’ man had to say about my muthaf*ckin’ son,” T.I. told his IG followers. “I know n*ggas who want attention. I know n*ggas who ain’t got sh*t else going on, ain’t got no real talent, can’t do nothin’ but kick up dust and wait on sh*t to fall down so they can get dirty and some muthaf*ckin’ clout get to ’em. I know that’s how n*ggas get paid. I understand that you a bottom feeder and a parasite. I understand when that’s your business. But, boy, I’ll spare no expense on your a** ’bout mine. Give a f*ck about no police. I’ll do all my time, n*gga.”

Following some additional choice words exchanged by the men, White challenged Tip to a fight. He has since continued to fire words at the father of six, while the 42-year-old has remained quiet. His latest response is an Instagram post where he seems saddened by the lack of support his family has received during this time. Watch the clip below.