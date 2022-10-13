Charleston White is still not over his beef with T.I. and his son King Harris. After a trading insults on social media earlier this week, the Youtube comedian is doubling down on his disdain for the rapper and his son. During his sit-down with radio host Dede McGuire, White denied being fearful of Tip, claiming, “He ain’t never been to jail for killing nobody. I’m scared of ni**as that done killed people.”

King Harris, Messiah Harris, and T.I. attend the Nipsey Hussle Exhibit Unveiling at The Trap Music Museum on August 13, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

When asked about his decision to slam 18-year King, the comedian said, “Cause I think his son ugly, unruly, misbehaved a yellow little boy.” Aside from the jokes, Charleston admitted that initially, he didn’t want smoke with the Harris boys. “I was just f***n with them because they were f***n with Kanye West. Just so happened, T.I’s son was getting in trouble, so I was really f****n with them, not realizing that they would respond to my words.”

When asked what he’d do if Tip walked in the room, he joked, “He better know how to fight.” Despite their public disagreement, White said he’s open to sit down and talk with T.I. in order to come to an agreement.

The interview comes on the heels of the Grand Hustle rapper took to social media to defend his son against Charleston’s slander. “Come deal with the daddy. If you don’t want no trouble, what you keep kicking up dust for?” He added, “If you scared to show up somewhere, that’s fear. I don’t operate in fear. I don’t need no security around me.”

Although Tip has taken a break from his social media quarrel with with White, he posted one last video about the exchange to his Instagram page, sharing that he’s disappointed in “the community” who liked, shared and partook in Charleston White’s slander against his family.

