After speaking out about a lack of support, T.I. has found himself an ally. While Tip has been staying out of trouble and keeping his nose clean, his 18-year-old son, King Harris, has been making noise. The teen has been at the center of several viral moments on social media after getting into an altercation at a Waffle House. Later, he addressed critics who told him he was trying to act as if he was from the streets.

Things kicked up a notch after the celebrity kid was reportedly arrested alongside Boosie Badazz’s son. However, in recent days, it has been controversial social media star Charleston White who has been at odds with the Harrises.

(Photo by Derek White/Getty Images)

White criticized young Harris and even went after T.I. The online back-and-forth spat has made headlines, but recently, T.I. questioned why there weren’t more of his famous friends coming forward in defense of his family.

“This the second time that I’ve seen my family attacked, and I’ve seen social media weaponized and used against us by the enemy. Both times, I watched the community have absolutely nothing to say on our behalf,” he said in a video. “I watched people who we have donated our time, effort, energy, resources, and attention to look on as me and my family get attacked.”

A voice did step forward: Shaun King. The activist has had his fair share of controversies, as well, but that didn’t keep him from penning an Instagram caption in solidarity with the rapper.

“I need to speak on this, because it’s the right thing to do and because Tip has been a friend to me in hard times. For years,” wrote King. “Some cowardly man called himself making public death threats against TI’s teenage son, King. He started targeting King and somebody else’s son for clout.”

King speaks on Charleston White pic.twitter.com/21sIT7rjXX — SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 (@SaycheeseDGTL) October 9, 2022

“Leave people’s kids alone. You’ve crossed a damn red line when you start attacking people’s kids. Period. You run the risk now of causing some serious trouble for yourself and for others. It’s a line you don’t cross, a code.”

King added that social media platforms need to implement new standards that protect people against such threats.

Check out his post in full below.