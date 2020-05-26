Shaun King
- Pop CultureShaun King Net Worth 2023: What Is The Activist Worth?Explore Shaun King's influential role as a civil rights activist and writer, culminating in a significant net worth In 2023.By Rain Adams
- PoliticsShaun King Slams Kanye West's Campaign TeamKing slammed Kanye West affiliates Milo Yiannopoulos and Nick Fuentes over their controversial views. By Lamar Banks
- GramShaun King Defends T.I. & King Harris Against Charleston WhiteTip recently questioned why his friends weren't coming to his family's defense after King and Charleston got into a social media spat.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureKanye West Posts Photo Of Kim Kardashian, Shaun King Calls Him "Abusive" & "Problematic"After sharing a message about accountability, West is back—with all caps. Activist Shaun King penned a lengthy message about the rapper's antics.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureShaun King's Daughter Struck By Car While Walking In ManhattanShaun King’s daughter faces brain injury after being hit by a car.
By Lawrencia Grose
- GramShaun King Gets GoFundMe To Verify He Didn't Take Money From ThemKing posted a letter from GoFundMe's legal team and said accusations about taking money through activism were created by White supremacists.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureTamir Rice's Mother Calls Out Shaun King: "You Are [An] Imposter That Cannot Be Trusted"His mother called out the writer and activist on Instagram for publishing a record of their private conversation.By EJ Panaligan
- Pop CultureShaun King Responds To Accusation That He Attempted To Profit Off Chadwick Boseman's DeathShaun King has responded to accusations that he is attempting to profit off of the death of Chadwick Boseman.By Cole Blake
- GramNick Cannon & Lil Duval Joke About Who Has Been Canceled MoreWhat celebrity do you think gets "canceled" more than anyone else?By Erika Marie
- PoliticsShaun King Changes His Position On Kamala & Twitter Comes For HimShaun King previously said that he would never support Joe Biden or Kamala Harris and now, he's backing their campaign.By Alex Zidel
- CrimeShaun King Reveals Private Police Facebook Group Plotting To Kill HimShaun King says the law enforcement officials are making comments about wanting to kill him.By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureShaun King Receiving Death Threats Following "White Jesus" CommentsShaun King equated "white Jesus" to "white supremacy," resulting in backlash.By Rose Lilah
- RandomShaun King Says "White Jesus" Is "White Supremacy" & People Lost ItShaun King declared on Twitter that "White Jesus" is a form of White supremacy, and things took a turn.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureWoman Arrested For Stabbing Michael Jackson's NieceAngela Bonell, the woman who stabbed Michael Jackson's niece, has been arrested on attempted murder and hate-crime charges. By Noah John
- Pop CultureShaun King Is Being Canceled On TwitterActivist Shaun King is being accused of hiding funds he collected, being canceled on Twitter.By Alex Zidel