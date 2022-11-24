Shaun King is often vocal about his disdain for Kanye West politically. The activist recently shared his thoughts on Ye’s 2024 Presidential bid. In the Instagram post, he slammed Kanye’s decision to hire Milo Yiannopoulos to assist in his campaign. Yiannopoulos is a British alt-right political commentator, known for his controversial opinions as well.

“Milo Yiannopoulos, is not only one of the most poisonous bigots in the world. He has directly caused tremendous harm to my entire family,” King shared. “It was [Milo] that planted the lie that I am a white man pretending to be Black. He directly harassed me for years. He got famous off of it.”

BOSTON, MA – AUGUST 31: Milo Yiannopoulos addresses the crowd during the Boston Straight Pride Parade on August 31, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. The organization Super Happy Fun America, which claims to advocate “on behalf of the straight community in order to foster respect and awareness with people from all walks of life,” planned the event which featured a float with adorned with “Trump 2020” and “Build the Wall,” signs among other phrases coined by President Trump. (Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images)

The 43-year old social justice writer went on to accuse Milo of supporting white supremacy. “[Milo is literally banned from every single social media platform, [because of] his overt white supremacy and harassment of Black people.” In the same post, King called Kanye out for his controversial history.

“He’s none of those things. He’s a Black white supremacist. Attacked the family of George Floyd. Wore a White Lives Matter shirt. Literally brags about his admiration of Hitler. And he spends time with some of the worst people on the planet.”

Nick and Milo 🤦🏽‍♂️ Kanye is so embarrassing https://t.co/6BV8hNr7HD — MXCHAEL SHABAZZ (@MxchaelShabazz) November 23, 2022

Shaun King shared his thoughts on white nationalist commentator Nick Fuentes, who was spotted with Yè at Trumps Mar-a-Logo one the weekend.

“He is dangerous. THIS IS NOT A GAME,” King shared. “He advocates for ethnic cleansing. Said women should not be allowed to vote.”

Kanye West announced his bid for 2024 Presidential Race earlier this month. He revealed the news in an impromptu interview. “Yes…It’s simple,” Kanye shared. “We’re moving toward the future.” Share your thoughts in the comment section below.