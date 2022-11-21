Just a few days after Donald Trump proudly announced his bid for the 2024 U.S. Presidential campaign, his friend Kanye West is following in his footsteps. As you may recall, the father of four had something of a tumultuous and unsuccessful run back in 2020. It cost him more than one of his closest friendships, but that’s not enough to prevent him from giving it another shot.

In a video shared on YouTube by X17onlineVideo on Sunday (November 20), the 45-year-old made his exciting reveal. Additionally, he noted that Milo Yiannopoulos – who he’s been spending time with lately – will be assisting with his campaign.

U.S. President Donald Trump hugs rapper Kanye West during a meeting in the Oval office of the White House on October 11, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Oliver Contreras – Pool/Getty Images)

The clip finds Ye introducing viewers to his collaborator, who previously held an intern position under Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene. As the rapper shares their plans for the future – which have not before been shared with the public – he was asked, “is that an announcement?”

Yiannopoulous laughs as he responds, “I guess it is. Thanks, I accept.”

The alt-right figure made headlines a few years back when comments he made about the LGBTQ+ community were poorly received. “I think particularly in the gay world, and outside the Catholic Church — if that’s where some of you want to go with this — I think in the gay world some of the most important, enriching and incredibly life-affirming, important shaping relationships very often between younger boys and older men,” he said at the time. “They can be hugely positive experiences.”

As AllHipHop notes, Yiannopoulous has also faced criticism for his stances on feminism, Islam, and his associations with neo-Nazi and antisemitic figures.

Later in the same video, West shows off his YE24 merchandise. “We got the Balenciaga right here,” he says before pointing out his new logo.

“So you are running?” the camera person asks. After a long pause, Ye responds, “Yes. It’s simple. It’s just we’re moving toward the future.”

For those interested in supporting him, the Yeezy founder has promised $20 price tags on all of his campaign merch.

Check it all out in the video below. Afterward, let us know who you think has a better shot at becoming POTUS between Donald Trump and Kanye West.

